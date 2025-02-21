"Emma Raducanu runs to us, starts shouting 'He's here!'" - Brit's coach shares emotional turmoil and panic after sighting Dubai stalker

Emma Raducanu's coaching team member, Roman Kelecic, recently shared shocking details about her stalker controversy at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. He revealed that the Brit panicked and pleaded for help after spotting the man during her match against Karolina Muchova, a situation that deeply unsettled her.

Raducanu showed concerning signs in her second-round match against Muchova in Dubai, which she lost. At one point, she panicked, hid behind the umpire’s chair, and broke down in tears. It was later revealed that her distress was caused by a man who had been stalking her and was present in the stands.

Kelecic has now provided more insight into the situation. He revealed that the man had been stalking her since the Singapore Open and then followed her to Abu Dhabi, Doha, and finally Dubai.

He shared that Emma Raducanu spotted the man herself and immediately shouted to her team, alerting them to his presence. This happened despite a police report already being filed against him.

"We filed a police report and were confident that the matter would be closed shortly. But as it turned out later, it was far from it. Then something even more incredible happened... Before the start of the match between Emma and Karolina Muchova, we all had a photo of the stalker in question with us, including the members of the security service. The showdown begins and after the opening two points, Emma gesticulates to say something,” he told Croatian portal Net.hr.

The Croat added:

“At that moment, we coaches did not know what was happening. After losing the first game, Emma runs to us and starts shouting 'he's here, he's here'. Just a few moments later, she burst into tears and completely collapsed. Tennis immediately fell into the background, the most important thing was to send security guards to him as quickly as possible. We never thought in our wildest dreams that this person would cause so many problems.”

