"Exactly where Novak Djokovic belongs" - John McEnroe's brother Patrick on Serb finishing 2023 season as year-end World No. 1

Novak Djokovic finishing the 2023 season as the year-end World No. 1 has caught the attention of former American ATP star Patrick McEnroe, who lavished praise on the Serb.

Djokovic kicked off his 2023 ATP Finals campaign against Holger Rune on Sunday. After a heavy-hitting contest of three sets, Djokovic ultimately emerged victorious, winning 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3 after three hours.

The result helped the 36-year-old seal the year-end World No. 1 spot for a record-extending eighth time. He is now guaranteed to go past 400 No. 1 weeks, another testament to his dominance on the ATP Tour.

In light of Novak Djokovic's accomplishment, John McEnroe's brother Patrick asserted that the Serb is "exactly where he belongs" -- on top of the tennis world.

"On top of it as always. Novak on top of the tennis world….exactly where he belongs," wrote Patrick McEnroe.

The 2023 season saw Novak Djokovic clinch three out of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, and US Open) and finishing as the runner-up at the other (Wimbledon).

Furthermore, the World No. 1 also became the first tennis professional to level Margaret Court's 24 Grand Slam title record after being crowned champion at the US Open. He overpowered Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash to lift his fourth Flushing Meadows trophy.

Novak Djokovic: "If I don't want to be humble and be honest, I'm winning the ATP Finals"

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals

Returning to the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic has proclaimed himself the man to beat in Turin this week. While talking on the event's premises, the Serb spoke with an air of confidence:

"If I don't want to be humble and be honest, I'm winning the tournament. If I want to be humble, I'm also winning the tournament," Novak Djokovic said.

On the flip side, not all contestants at the ATP Finals were as optimistic as Djokovic. World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz highlighted how the event's intense competition could result in numerous close matches.

"Ït's going to be a lot of close matches in singles and doubles," said the Spaniard, who suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Roman Safiullin in the lead-up to the year-end championships.

After surpassing Holger Rune's challenge, Novak Djokovic will next square off against Jannik Sinner on Wednesday, November 15. The Italian star is fresh off his straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitipas in his opener.

The World No. 1 has won all three of his previous encounters against Sinner and will be hoping to extend that lead to 4-0.

