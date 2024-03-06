"Excellent career... shocking moustache" - Andy Murray pens cheeky farewell message for Steve Johnson on his retirement

Andy Murray sent a cheeky farewell message to Stevie Johnson after the American announced his retirement from tennis.

The final singles match of his career was a qualifying-round encounter at the Indian Wells Masters against Emilio Nava. Johnson won the first set 7-6(6), but Nava clinched the second 7-6(10). In the final set, Nava outclassed Johnson 6-4, bringing the curtains down on the 34-year-old's singles career.

The California native will also retire from doubles after the Indian Wells Masters, where he will pair up with Tommy Paul. After the loss to Nava, Johnson spoke at length about his home tournament.

"I grew up coming here as a kid with my dad and family every year. To see how it's grown and see everything that this event has turned into, from where it started, this has always been my favourite place to be." Johnson told ATPTour.com.

The former World No. 21, who won four singles titles on the tour, also reflected on retiring from tennis at the Indian Wells Masters.

"There was no other place that I really wanted my last tournament to be. It was here, and I'm very fortunate that I was able to make that a reality."

After getting to know of Johnson's decision, Andy Murray took to social media to write a farewell message. The former World No. 1 also poked fun at Johnson's mustache.

"All the best with whatever is next Stevie. Excellent career. A great guy to have around on the tour for a long time and a top competitor! Shocking moustache," Murray wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Andy Murray has hinted at reducing his participation in tournaments after this summer

Andy Murray practicing at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Andy Murray has endured a difficult start to the 2024 season. So far this year, the three-time Grand Slam winner has played eight matches and won only two. His weary on-court performances have prompted critics to suggest that he should retire.

However, Murray has insisted time and again that he will call time on his career on his own terms. Recently, the 36-year-old spoke about questions about retirement that he faces after every match. The Brit also revealed plans to cut short his participation in future tournaments after this summer.

"I'm bored of the question to be honest. I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But I don't plan on playing much past this summer." Murray said (via BBC).

Murray's last match saw him lose his Round-of-16 clash at the Dubai Tennis Championships against eventual winner Ugo Humbert. The Brit's next match will see him face David Goffin in the first round at the Indian Wells Masters.