Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently turned heads with her stunning appearance in the latest issue of Tatler magazine.

The fashion influencer and social media sensation posed in a chic outfit that showcased her style and elegance. She also received a compliment from another tennis WAG, Ivana Nedved, the girlfriend of Sebastian Korda.

In the photoshoot for Tatler, Riddle wore a tailored sleeveless waistcoat in midnight blue with matching trousers. With blonde hair, she opted for a natural makeup look.

Riddle posted one of the photos on her Instagram account on Monday, October 16.

The post received many likes and comments from her fans and friends. Among them was Ivana Nedved, Sebastian Korda's girlfriend.

"Excuse me!! 😍😍😍 gorgeous!!!" Nedved wrote.

Ivana Nedved on Instagram

Riddle is currently in Tokyo with Fritz, who is defending his title at the 2023 Japan Open as a top seed.

The 2023 Shanghai Masters was the American’s latest tournament before heading to Tokyo. He lost the third round to Diego Schwartzman in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, ending his bid for the second Masters title of his career. He also missed out on a chance to qualify for the ATP Finals, which will feature the top eight players of the season.

Taylor Fritz will have another opportunity to secure his spot at the season finale in Turin if he does well in the upcoming tournaments. He is currently ninth in the race to Turin standings, behind Holger Rune and ahead of Casper Ruud.

Taylor Fritz to face Cameron Norrie at the 2023 Japan Open 1R

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Taylor Fritz will face Cameron Norrie in the first round of the 2023 Japan Open in Tokyo on Tuesday, October 17.

Fritz, who won his first ATP 500 title in Tokyo last year by defeating Frances Tiafoe in the final, has had a solid season so far, reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open and winning two ATP 250 titles in Atlanta and Delray Beach. He has a powerful serve and a strong baseline game, which suit the fast hard courts in Tokyo.

Norrie also has had a decent season so far, winning the fifth career title at Rio de Janeiro and making it to the finals at Buenos Aires and Auckland. The British left-hander has been struggling with his form and confidence lately, losing three of his last four matches.

The 28-year-old relies on his consistency and variety to grind out rallies and force his opponents to make errors, but he lacks the weapons to trouble the top players.

The head-to-head record between Taylor Fritz and Cameron Norrie is tied at 6-6. The winner of this match will face either Japanese wildcard Shintaro Mochizuki or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round.