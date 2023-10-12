Japan Open 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, & more

The Japan Open 2023 is set to begin on Monday, October 16, and we are in for a week of exciting tennis action in Tokyo. This will be the last tournament in Asia this season.

Taylor Fritz won the ATP 500 event last season by beating Frances Tiafoe in the final. The American is the top seed this year and will be a heavy favorite to win. However, the likes of Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur are all capable of challenging for the title.

What is the Japan Open?

The Japan Open is the final Asian tournament that will take place in this season's ATP Tour. The inaugural edition of the competition on the Grand Prix circuit took place in 1973, with Ken Rosewall winning it by defeating John Newcombe in the final.

Stefan Edberg has won the tournament a record four times. Other past champions include Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Venue

The Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo is the venue for the Japan Open.

Players

Casper Ruud in action at the China Open

Defending champion Taylor Fritz is the top seed at the Japan Open and will be a heavy favorite to win.

Second seed Casper Ruud will look to bounce back after exiting the Shanghai Masters in the fourth round. The Norwegian has endured a disappointing 2023 season so far (barring the French Open) but he could have a good run in Tokyo if he's at his best.

Alexander Zverev is the third seed at the ATP 500 event and is among the favorites to win given his gradual resurgence in recent months. Fourth seed Alex de Minaur has produced some promising performances so far in 2023 and is another player who can challenge for the title.

Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe are the fifth and sixth seeds respectively. Both players are capable of having a long run in Tokyo. Karen Khachanov and Felix Auger-Aliassime are seeded seventh and eighth respectively.

Schedule

The main draw of the ATP 500 tournament will start on October 16. The quarterfinals are set to take place on October 20 while the semifinalls will be played on October 21.

The men's singles final in Tokyo is scheduled to take place on October 22.

Prize Money Breakdown

The total prize pool at the Japan Open is $2,013,940, and the men's singles champion will earn a prize money of $376,620 along with 500 ranking points. Here is the full prize money breakdown for the tournament:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $376,620 500 Runner-up $202,640 300 Semifinals $108,000 185 Quarterfinals $55,170 90 Round of 16 $29,455 45 Round of 32 $15,710 0

Where to watch Japan Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action in Tokyo live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches of the ATP 500 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches in Tokyo will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo live on TSN.

Australia: All matches in Tokyo will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.