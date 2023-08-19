Tennis fans have once again rekindled the controversy surrounding Iga Swiatek and her psychologist Daria Abramowicz after the World No. 1 revealed how the latter faced criticism over the haircut scene in Netflix's documentary series Break Point.

Abramowicz has been working with Swiatek since 2019 when the tennis pro was just a teenager. Since then, the 22-year-old has won numerous Grand Slam singles titles and even reached the top of the world rankings.

However, after the release of the final season of Break Point, a scene involving Iga Swiatek and her psychologist stirred controversy. In the scene, while the four-time Grand Slam winner was getting a haircut, Abramowicz, instead of Swiatek, answered a query from the hairdresser.

Soon after, Abramowicz came under criticism on social media. In a recent press conference, Iga Swiatek reflected on the issue and said how Abramowicz received hate online. The Pole also insisted that her compatriot was just reminding her of certain things, but the series perceived it in a negative manner.

"We already kind of spoke to Netflix about these things. I wish it could be done a bit differently....She got a lot of hate that she like has influence on my haircut," Swiatek said.

Soon after the World No. 1's comments went viral, several tennis fans expressed their opinion on the same. While some sided with Swiatek and her psychologist, others still criticized Abramowicz.

Some fans even raised doubts regarding the authenticity of shows like Break Point as the editing can manipulate the viewers.

"Another good reason for me not to watch that series. I must be one of the very few who is so into tennis but stays away from this so-called docu-reality show… so much can be manipulated during editing," a fan tweeted.

Another fan stated that it was unusual to see Iga Swiatek's psychologist accompany her everywhere.

"Does she go with her phycologist everywhere? Salon, matches, dinner... A bit odd," the fan wrote.

Another fan narrated how the psychologist interfered with them while they were watching Swiatek practice. They also called Abramowicz "pathetic".

"The psychologist Daria is Iga's handler. I have experienced how pathetic she is. At the indoor court of IMG, Iga practiced on the court with a hitting partner, a few of us were watching and trying to take some pictures, then the handler stopped us. She isn't a nice person at all," the fan recalled.

Another fan, however, urged people to stay away from the saga. They reiterated that Iga Swiatek is an adult, and if she wants to be with her sports psychologist, she should.

"I’m NOT at all part of Iga fandom, but damn ppl should stay in their lane! Who cares? She’s an adult. If she trusts these ppl, she SHOULD go everywhere with them. 99% of the ppl she crosses paths with will not be trustworthy - clearly. Same for most professional athletes," they wrote.

Iga Swiatek will take on Coco Gauff in the semifinals of Cincinnati Open 2023

Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the 2023 Cincinnati Open on Saturday. The Pole earlier beat reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6(3), 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek kicked off her campaign with a stunning 6-1, 6-0 win over Danielle Collins in the second round. In the following round, the World No. 1 was up against Qinwen Zhang. Despite losing the first set, Swiatek beat the Chinese 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Gauff, on the other hand, is yet to drop a set in the Cincinnati Open. The American has beaten Mayar Sherif, Linda Noskova, and Jasmine Paolini en route to the semifinals.