Explained: How Emma Raducanu's performance at us open 2022 will affect her points total and world ranking

Emma Raducanu is gearing up to defend a massive number of ranking points at this year’s US Open. The job of defending her title will weigh heavily on the 19-year-old.

A quick look back at Emma Raducanu’s run at the 2021 US Open:

The reigning champion presented a flawless run to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title in New York. She became the first-ever qualifier in the Open Era to lift a Major title. Not only that, Raducanu achieved this remarkable feat without dropping a single set in her qualifying rounds, as well as the main draw.

The Brit defeated Stefanie Vogele, Shuai Zhang, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Shelby Rogers, Belinda Bencic, and Maria Sakkari to set up the ultimate clash with fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez.

Raducanu conquered Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to create history

Raducanu conquered Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to create history. This historic final was the first all-teenager final since Serena Williams hoisted her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open against Martina Hingis.

This spectacular run earned Emma Raducanu 2040 ranking points. As a result, the then 150th ranked Brit leapfrogged 127 places to become the World No. 23.

How will Emma Raducanu’s performance at the US Open affect her ranking?

Currently ranked World No. 11, Emma Raducanu will be the first defending champion to contest the Grand Slam outside the top-10 in seeding.

The Brit was unable to replicate her form in the subsequent tournaments after New York, and the Major title remains the sole title of her young career. She earned 716 points apart from the 2040 at Flushing Meadows. In the coming days, Raducanu will face the herculean task of saving her US Open points.

With 2756 points, the Brit currently stands 69 points ahead of Coco Gauff. She will imminently be losing 40 points from her last year’s qualifying rounds. If she loses in the first round, she will lose a total of 2030 points, which will see her collapse to a projected ranking of World No. 84.

Upon making a second-round exit, Emma Raducanu will likely be ranked at or around World No. 78. A loss in the third round may see Raducanu dip to the 73nd rank.

If Raducanu progresses to the fourth round, she will retain 180 points and could be placed 48 rankings below her current ranking at No. 59. A quarterfinal appearance will help the teenager save 360 points, but she will still fall 34 places to World No. 45.

Making it to the semifinals should keep the Brit inside the top-40. Whereas, a consecutive final will allow her to retain 1200 points and be ranked World No 22. Upon defending her title successfully, Emma Raducanu will likely keep her spot in the rankings (unless other players perform well) and retain almost all of her points, minus those from qualifying.

Relevant Tennis | Stats & Info @RelevantTennis



She is going to defend her 2021 points (Q + W) with the risk to lose up to ≃73 positions.



How is she going to perform at the Open? Since her 2021 #USOpen win, Emma Raducanu has won only 15 matches, with 18 losses.She is going to defend her 2021 points (Q + W) with the risk to lose up to ≃73 positions.How is she going to perform at the Open? Since her 2021 #USOpen win, Emma Raducanu has won only 15 matches, with 18 losses. She is going to defend her 2021 points (Q + W) with the risk to lose up to ≃73 positions.How is she going to perform at the Open? https://t.co/vjQQlpvg4J

Emma Raducanu has been handed at tough draw at the US Open

From the get-go, Emma Raducanu will be expected to play her best tennis. The 19-year-old has been handed a tough draw, with French veteran Alize Cornet as her first opponent. Cornet has had some important victories over the past few months. She notably ended Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak in straight sets in the third round of Wimbledon.

If Raducanu were to progress, she would be set-up for a possible third-round clash against Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins or four-time Major winner Naomi Osaka. Here on, Raducanu may encounter Elena Rybakina or Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round, followed by Paula Badosa or Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals.

She could then face World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and a possible encounter with Simona Halep, Anett Kontaveit or Maria Sakkari in the final.

Emma Raducanu Fans @RaducanuNews on Tuesday night in her 1st match at the



The match will start at 7.00 PM local time (Midnight time)



#Raducanu | #EmmaRaducanu | #USOpen Emma will play Alize Corneton Tuesday night in her 1st match at the @usopen The match will start at 7.00 PM local time (Midnighttime) Emma will play Alize Cornet 🇫🇷 on Tuesday night in her 1st match at the @usopen 🇺🇸🗽 The match will start at 7.00 PM local time (Midnight 🇬🇧 time)#Raducanu | #EmmaRaducanu | #USOpen https://t.co/rE5BD7Ikbs

LIVE POLL Q. Will Emma Raducanu successfully defend her US Open title? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan