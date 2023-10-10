Tennis fans have not taken kindly to a recently emerged picture of Ugo Humbert’s seemingly distasteful celebration following his 2023 Shanghai Masters win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On Monday, October 9, Ugo Humbert staged a thrilling upset over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 32. He thus set up a clash with J. J. Wolf for a spot in the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals.

Humbert started off strong, breaking Tsitsipas in the opening game of the match. He maintained his lead to close out the opener 6-4.

In the second set, it was Tsitsipas’ turn to score an early advantage. The Greek broke in the fourth game and soon earned a 4-1 lead. He did not falter throughout the second set, claiming it 6-3.

In the decider, Humbert rushed to a hefty 3-0 lead, but the World No. 6 did not go out without a fight. He broke the Frenchman back in the seventh game and soon leveled the score at 4-4. Despite his best effort, however, Stefanos Tsitsipas lost a few crucial points in his final service game, gifting his fellow 25-year-old a crucial break.

Ugo Humbert prevailed with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 scoreline, in what was his third win over Tsitsipas in four matches contested.

The two-time Grand Slam runner-up, who has witnessed a spell of early losses of late, bore a dejected look as he shook hands with the opponent and the chair umpire at the net.

Humbert, meanwhile, celebrated, sticking his tongue out. The pair’s contrasting emotions were captured in one frame and the image was shared by a journalist on social media.

Tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) did not appreciate the Frenchman’s seeming disrespect towards his opponent and shared their opinions.

“Ugo Humbert is gross. Lost all respect for him. The way Humbert & his coach kept screaming & yelling after every point throughout the match!” one fan wrote.

Several others criticized the journalist for sharing the picture and calling it a ‘great photo.’

“What a shame! Person who did it is just disrespectful and so is you who try to ridicule for it,” another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Stefanos Tsitsipas to battle for a spot in the 2023 ATP Finals after Shanghai Masters exit

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner have already secured four of the eight 2023 ATP Finals spots.

Andrey Rublev meanwhile, is placed fifth in the race and is quickly approaching the qualifying cut-off.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who started the season placed second in the race, thanks to his Australian Open runner-up finish, meanwhile, has been pushed down to the sixth position in the race to Turin owing to his disappointing run of form during the ongoing hardcourt season. He has won just three matches on tour since his Los Cabos title win in early August.

The Greek is now at the risk of dropping even further if his on-court woes are to continue, with players such as Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz inching closer.

Tsitsipas will now hope to make the most of his upcoming campaigns in Vienna and Paris to confirm his place in the ATP Finals.