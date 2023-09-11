Tennis fans did not take kindly to the circulation of a video showcasing Aryna Sabalenka's outburst in the privacy of a locker room at the US Open, after her defeat to Coco Gauff in the final.

Despite dominating the opening set, Sabalenka was unable to secure her second Grand Slam title as Gauff bounced back strongly to claim a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory, earning her maiden Major title.

Upon returning to the locker room following her defeat, Aryna Sabalenka vented her frustration by smashing her racquet and disposing of it in a trash can. The clip of the incident went viral on X (formerly Twitter), leading many fans to voice their strong disapproval of its distribution.

Several fans shared their disappointment regarding the release of the clip, calling out the US Open and media outlets for allowing the video to circulate on social media.

"Why is locker room video like this being released? Especially by a publication like Eurosport?" a fan commented.

"Just seeing this now, this is extremely inappropriate for the @usopen to have allowed this to circulate. This is the kind of stuff that makes players participation with the media less and less," another user posted.

Other fans expressed their sympathy for the Belarusian over her private moment being exposed to the public.

"Rly don't love that this was boadcast. She deserved privacy. I think tennis is v tough on losing players, they should be given more time/space after matches. I remember Coco crying on court on her own after her loss, just a rly horrible position to be in," a fan commented.

"This should have been a private moment for her. Honestly it sucks that it was made public," another fan chimed in.

"Definitely going for a drink" – Aryna Sabalenka on celebrating her rise to World No. 1 despite US Open final loss

Despite her defeat to Coco Gauff in the 2023 US Open final, Aryna Sabalenka expressed her intention to celebrate her ascent to the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.

"Yeah, that's why probably, that's why I'm not super depressed right now. I'm definitely going for a drink tonight if I'm allowed to say that. Yes, we are athletes, but sometimes we are drinking, but not much," she said in her post-match press conference.

The Belarusian also stated that her goal wasn't just to briefly attain the top spot in the rankings but to end the year as World No. 1.

"But becoming a World No. 1, it's a huge improvement, and achievement, actually. I'm really proud of myself that all those years I have been working so hard helped me to become World No. 1," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"But, you know, like, for me it's more about end the year as World No. 1, not just like become World No. 1 and then next week you're second. It's good so that I can say I have been World No. 1, but I really would like to finish the year as World No. 1. That's why I'm, like, still positive, and I'm still motivated," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka will be in action at the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open next, which is scheduled to commence on September 17.