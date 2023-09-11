WTA Rankings update: US Open champion Coco Gauff up to a new career high of No. 3, runner-up Aryna Sabalenka ascends to No. 1

The conclusion of the 2023 US Open has resulted a huge shake-up in this week's WTA rankings. Iga Swiatek's uninterrupted 75 week reign at the top spot has come to an end as Aryna Sabalenka has finally dethroned her.

The Belarusian came quite close to reaching the summit earlier in the year as well. However, Swiatek's fourth round exit from New York coupled with Sabalenka's run to the final helped the latter finally clinch the coveted No. 1 spot.

Despite losing in the fourth round, Swiatek has managed to accumulate enough points throughout the season to soften the blow from her unsuccessful US Open title defense. She's ranked No. 2 in this week's WTA rankings.

Teen phenom Coco Gauff claimed her maiden Major title over the weekend by defeating Sabalenka in the US Open final. She has had a remarkable few weeks, as she won titles in Washington and Cincinnati prior to her dream run in New York.

Gauff moved up three spots to attain a new career high of No. 3. Elena Rybakina remained a non-mover at No. 4, while Jessica Pegula was bumped down by a couple of places to No. 5.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova's time in New York was also fruitful as she made it to the quarterfinals. As a result, she has reached a new career peak of No. 6 this week.

Ons Jabeur, last year's runner-up at the US Open, only made it to the fourth round this time. She fell by two spots to No. 7, while this year's semifinalist Karolina Muchova climbed two spots to No. 8, a new career milestone for the Czech.

Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia's early exit from the US Open has them on the verge of exiting the top 10 of the WTA rankings. The two are ranked No. 9 and No. 10 respectively this week.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula rise to the top of the WTA rankings in doubles

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the new No. 1 players in doubles of the WTA rankings.

It's double the celebration for Coco Gauff, as she has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in doubles of the WTA ranking as well. The teen first rose to the top of the rankings following her triumph at the 2022 Canadian Open.

However, this time Gauff isn't the only one on top, as her partner Jessica Pegula is also the joint holder of the top ranking. This is the first time the 29-year old has managed this.

While the two haven't won any Majors this season, they have been quite consistent. They won titles in Doha and Miami, while finishing as the runner-up in Madrid and Rome.

They reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open, along with a quarterfinal finish at the US Open. Gauff and Pegula have qualified for the WTA Finals in doubles as well.

