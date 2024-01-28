"F*****g awesome, I'm so pumped" - Lindsey Vonn sends her support to Jannik Sinner for Australian Open final vs Daniil Medvedev

Jannik Sinner received support from skiing legend Lindsey Vonn ahead of his Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev.

The Italian has been in scintillating form and reached the semifinals of the Melbourne Major with straight-set wins over Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper de Jong, 26th seed Sebastian Baez, 15th seed Karen Khachanov and fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

He put in a fine performance to beat Novak Djokovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 and break the Serb's 33-match winning streak at the Australian Open. Sinner, thus, reached his maiden Grand Slam final.

Here, he will be up against third seed Daniil Medvedev who produced a fine comeback to defeat sixth seed Alexander Zverev 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3 and reach his third Australian Open final.

Sinner, who is an avid fan of skiing, received support and encouragement from one of the sport's greats Lindsey Vonn. The former Olympic gold medalist said that she was "pumped" for the final and would be cheering for the World No. 4.

"F*****g awesome. I'm so pumped. Good luck in the final coz I'll be cheering. Forza," Vonn wrote on X.

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will lock horns for the tenth time

Jannik Sinner in action at the Australian Open

The Australian Open final will be the tenth meeting between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev, and their first in Grand Slams.

The Russian currently leads 6-3 in the head-to-head between the two, having won their first five meetings. They locked horns five times during the 2023 season, four of them coming in the finals.

Medvedev beat Sinner in the title clashes at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam and the Miami Open. However, the Italian defeated him to win two ATP 500 events in Beijing and Vienna. They locked horns in the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin, with Sinner winning 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1 to reach the final where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.

A victory for Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final will see him become the first man from Italy to clinch a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta's 1976 French Open win. Overall, he will be the first Major champion from his country since Flavia Pennetta at the 2015 US Open.

However, if Daniil Medvedev wins, he will claim his second Major title and will become the World No. 2, overtaking Carlos Alcaraz.