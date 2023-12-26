Watch: Jannik Sinner takes a break from tennis to pursue skiing, glides down the Kronplatz ahead of 2024 campaign

Jannik Sinner recently spent some time off the court to pursue his passion for skiing ahead of his 2024 campaign.

Jannik Sinner enjoyed the best season of his career in 2023. The Italian’s run saw him climb up the rankings chart, from being the World No. 17 in January, to concluding his campaign as the World No. 4 – which is his career's best so far. He won four titles – a maiden Maters 1000 in Toronto, two ATP 500s in Vienna and Beijing, and an ATP 250 in Montpellier.

Sinner reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the Wimbledon Championships and led team Italy to their first Davis Cup win in 47 years as well. The World No. 4 also defeated the top 3 players – Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev at least twice over the course of the season.

Following his remarkable campaign, the Italian briefly spent some time in his hometown before heading to Alicante, Spain for a vigorous pre-season training block. He concluded his training on December 21, by partaking in a practice session with his arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz, who trains at his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero’s academy in Alicante.

According to his latest post on social media, Jannik Sinner then traveled back to his hometown of San Candido in South Tyrol just in time for Christmas.

The Italian shared a clip of himself skiing on the Kronplatz – a mountain of the Dolomites.

“I missed this but it’s time to get back on court,” he joked in his post’s caption on Instagram.

It is worth noting that Jannik Sinner was a top junior skier in Italy before he shifted his focus to tennis. The 22-year-old won a national championship at the age of eight, and at 12, he was the national runner-up.

Jannik Sinner will chase his maiden Grand Slam title in 2024

Sinner at the AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match

Following a highly successful 2023 campaign, Jannik Sinner will hope for even better results in 2024. The Italian who has, for a while, been earmarked for Grand Slam glory by many experts, will pursue a maiden Grand Slam title in 2023.

Sinner has reached the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slams, and is the youngest to do so since Novak Djokovic in 2008. The 22-year-old reached his first quarterfinal at the 2020 French Open, aged 19. He then made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, the US Open and the Wimbledon championships in 2022, before going one better at SW19 in 2023.

Having earned a staggering 13 victories against players ranked inside the top 10 this season (10 of which were top 5), Jannik Sinner will fancy his chances at the Majors in 2024. He will also aim for the World No. 1 ranking, as per his own admisision.

The Italian has opted out of the lead-up events and will be in action directly at the 2024 Australian Open, where he will be defending his fourth-round appearance from last year.