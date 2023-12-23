"Love how they’re settled in their baby Roger Federer x Rafael Nadal bromance" - Jannik Sinner turning videographer for Carlos Alcaraz delights fans

Tennis fans couldn't contain their delight at Jannik Sinner stepping into the role of a videographer for Carlos Alcaraz.

While Alcaraz and Sinner have developed a fierce on-court rivalry, they have also forged a bond of friendship, often expressing their admiration for each other in the media. The duo recently reunited during the pre-season, enjoying a joint practice session at the Spaniard's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's academy in Spain.

During their time there, Ferrero honored his star pupil, Carlos Alcaraz, by naming a court after him at his academy. Sinner was also present at the unveiling and, in a heartwarming twist, assumed the role of videomaker and recorded the Spaniard during the ceremony.

Tennis fans were charmed by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's "bromance," with several of them likening it to the legendary bond shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"I love how they're settled in their baby Federer x Nadal bromance," one fan commented.

"Jannlitos is the post Fedal bromance we all deserve," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, other fans hilariously joked about the proud smile and expression on Sinner's face while recording the two-time Grand Slam champion.

"Looks like a proud parent recording his kid," one fan joked.

"Proud bestie," another fan quipped.

"I see Jannik Sinner playing better and stronger than Carlos Alcaraz next year" - Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently predicted Jannik Sinner to have a stronger 2024 season compared to Carlos Alcaraz, citing the Italian's remarkable success in the latter half of the 2023 season.

"I think Jannik, with what he’s done at the end of 2023, will be 100% ready to perform at the highest level. With the confidence of the last months, I see him playing better and stronger than Carlos next year," he said.

While Mouratoglou acknowledged the Spaniard's greater accomplishments compared to Sinner, he also argued that Alcaraz was already a "complete" player at the outset of his success due to his well-rounded game.

"It’s true that Carlos is a few steps ahead compared to Jannik because he won two Grand Slams. He’s been number one. He had much more tools when he came to the tour. When he started to win, he could do anything," he said.

"He could attack; he could defend; he had these incredible drop shots; he was coming to the net a lot, and he was very effective at the net. He was already complete," he added.

Conversely, the Frenchman stated that Sinner had initially exhibited a more one-dimensional playing style. However, he asserted that the Italian had since developed a more varied skill set, enabling him to adapt more effectively to different situations.

"Jannik, when he came on tour and he started to win a lot, he had a game that was based on his number one quality which is staying close to the baseline, taking the ball early, and playing very fast. And the last 2-3 years, I think that Jannik developed a lot of other things," Mouratoglou said.

"Now he’s drop shotting much more, he’s coming to the net much more, with efficiency. So, I think now he’s ready to do many more things and to adapt to a lot of more situations," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have locked horns in seven tour-level encounters, with the Italian holding a narrow 4-3 lead in their head-to-head record.