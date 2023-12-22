Carlos Alcaraz recently inaugurated a court named after him at coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's tennis academy in Spain. His rival Jannik Sinner became his personal videomaker for the occasion.

The two young stars have immense respect for each other. While they have an intense rivalry on the court, the duo also shares a great camaraderie off the court. Speaking about his relationship with Alcaraz, Sinner talked about his feelings while facing the Spaniard on the court.

"Every time when I play against him, I feel like we both try and push ourselves to the limit, both of us obviously hate losing, especially against each other. We have a very good relationship off court. I feel like we are good friends, but still on court you feel a little bit nervous because you want to win. You hate losing," Sinner told atptour.com.

Sinner further talked about the pleasure he feels sharing the court with Alcaraz.

"We both are very young, and we also feel like when we play, many people are watching, it’s a mix of everything and it’s obviously a huge pleasure to share the court with him. In this way, I always try to look forward to these matches," the Italian said.

When asked about a potential matchup against Sinner at the Nitto ATP Finals, the Spaniard had earlier revealed that he would love to play against him.

"I would love to play that battle against him. Every match that we face each other is an amazing match. He is one of those guys who are able to win a Grand Slam. I think he’s going to reach the No. 1 in 2024 or he’s going to give himself the chance to reach the No. 1,” Carlos Alcaraz said.

The rivals have been training during the off-season at the tennis academy of Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero in Spain. The Spaniard recently had a court named after him at the academy. Carlos Alcaraz's rival Jannik Sinner became the World No. 2's personal videomaker at the inauguration ceremony of the court.

Expand Tweet

When Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set the record for latest ever finish in US Open history

Alcaraz and Sinner after their match at the US Open 2022

At the 2022 US Open, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set up a quarterfinal clash against each other by defeating Marin Cilic and Ilya Ivashka respectively. The duo went on to set the record for the latest ever finish in the history of the US Open with their match ending at 2:50 am.

Alcaraz won the match in five sets after 5 hours and 15 minutes of grueling tennis, saving a match point in the process.

“I still don’t know how I did it, the level that I played, the level of the match, the high quality of the tennis. It’s unbelievable, the match today. Jannik Sinner is a great player. As everybody could see, his level is just amazing,” Alcaraz said.