"I wouldn't be surprised if Novak Djokovic will win a couple Majors in 2024 and Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner won each" - Tim Henman

Former British tennis pro Tim Henman believes that World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will win two of the four Grand Slam tournaments next year, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will each win one.

2023 saw the domination of Djokovic and Alcaraz, with all the Grand Slam tournaments going under the belt of these two. The Serb won the Australian Open, French Open and US Open, while Alcaraz emerged victorious at Wimbledon, defeating Djokovic in the final. Sinner was not far behind too, winning four titles and reaching his career-high singles ranking of World No. 4.

According to Henman, the trio's dominance will continue in 2024, with Novak Djokovic as the "clear favorite" to win Majors, with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner behind him.

"I would put Djokovic as the clear favourite, there's no doubt in my mind," Henman told Eurosport. "And then second favourite, I would put Alcaraz and Sinner together. Now, I know Alcaraz has won a couple of slams, but for me, Sinner, the last couple of months of 2023, he played at a different level, a new level for him."

"I think that quality, but also the confidence and belief from winning those big matches, beating so many top ten players consecutively, was fantastic," he added.

The 49-year-old Brit continued:

"Look, there's only four majors next year. I wouldn't be surprised if Djokovic won a couple and Alcaraz and Sinner won each. So only time will tell."

"Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner & Holger Rune are going to play each other in the biggest and best tournaments" - Tim Henman

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

In the same interview, Tim Henman praised Carlos Alcaraz's rivalry with Novak Djokovic, saying that it clicks so well because the two are from different eras. The Brit then added that Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune will face each other frequently in the biggest and best tournaments in the coming years.

"He [Carlos Alcaraz] has an element of a rivalry against Djokovic because they're completely different eras, but also, I think [he’s] almost closer to Sinner and Rune," Henman said. "Those are three guys that I think are going to play each other an enormous amount in the biggest and best tournaments. And that's so important for our sport. We love those rivalries."

Henman also addressed the rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner, saying that while the Spaniard has more versatility in certain areas, the Italian has gradually closed the gap with his "phenomenal' performance.

"It looks like when Sinner and Alcaraz have played, they've had incredible matches. They are different personalities. They've got similar games. I think Alcaraz has got a little bit more versatility but in terms of ball striking and power from the back of the court, Sinner is phenomenal," the Brit said.

"I felt that Alcaraz was definitely a good step ahead of Sinner but the way Sinner played at the end of last year, I think Sinner has absolutely closed the gap," he added.

