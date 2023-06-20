Martina Navratilova, who was diagnosed with cancer for the second time earlier this year, has shared the happy news that she is now cancer-free.

In January, Navratilova revealed her breast and throat cancer diagnosis after discovering an enlarged lymph node on her neck in November last year. The 18-time Grand Slam Champion's diagnosis came 13 years after she was declared cancer-free from her previous breast cancer diagnosis.

On March 21, Navratilova disclosed that the doctors presiding over her treatment had declared her to be cancer-free. The news allowed her to make her return to the commentary desk at the 2023 Miami Open.

On June 19, after undergoing extensive testing at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, Navratilova received the news that she was cancer-free once more. She expressed her gratitude towards all the doctors, nurses and technicians for their efforts in making her cancer-free state possible.

"After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc. - what a relief :) #byebyecancer :) and yes, #f**kcancer!!!" Martina Navratilova tweeted.

"I was in a total panic for three days thinking I may not see next Christmas" - Martina Navratilova after cancer diagnosis

Martina Navratilova opened up about her fear of death after cancer-free diagnosis

Following her initial cancer-free diagnosis in March, Martina Navratilova explained that she was in a state of "total panic" upon learning of her cancer diagnosis. She disclosed that she had questioned whether she would live to see Christmas.

"I was in a total panic for three days thinking I may not see next Christmas," she said in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

"The bucket list came into my mind of all the things I wanted to do. And this may sound really shallow, but I was like, okay, ‘Which kick-a** car do I really want to drive if I live like a year?’"

She also admitted to breaking down in tears upon learning that she not only had throat cancer, but was also rediagnosed with breast cancer.

“I find out it’s throat cancer, I think I could be dying, but then I find out, no, it’s very treatable. Then when I had the biopsy on the right breast the doctor was saying, ‘This doesn’t look great’. That’s when I started crying on the table as she’s still poking and getting samples out of my boob," Martina Navratilova said.

"And I’m like, ‘Oh great, now I have two cancers at the same time that are not related. Who else has two cancers at the same time?’” she added.

In other news, Navratilova was recently honored with the President of the Senate's silver medal at her birthplace of Prague in the Czech Republic.

