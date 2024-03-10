Mikael Ymer took social media by storm on Sunday, going on a rant about his doping ban before quickly deleting them as well as his own account from Twitter. In the rampage, the Swede alleged the involvement of Swedish billionaire Christer Hult in his ban, as well as pointing to a racism angle in the 18-month sentence he received.

Ymer announced his pre-mature retirement from tennis at the age of just 24 last year, just a few weeks after the ITF handed him a long suspension for missing three doping posts over a 12-month period.

The Swede has been outspoken about how unfair he thought the suspension was, and took to Twitter on Sunday to add more of his thought on the matter. As seen in screenshots taken of his tweets before deletion (thanks to user: '@janniksinners'), Ymer revealed that another top 40 player had made a similar error at the same time as him, only to be let off scot-free.

As a result, the former World No. 50 couldn't help but think that it was racially motivated, even though he was quick to note that he was happy the other player did not have to suffer the same ordeal as he has been forced to deal with.

"Another tour player inside top 40 received a 3rd strike at the sammmeee time as me. He claimed that his hotel phone was broken thereforrrrr couldn't hear anything. Ther was no appeal made an no negligence found eveeeeennn tho we are responsible to be reachable on our phones," Ymer said.

"I ain't saying this w no hate I'm happy that he doesn't have to go thru it but don't look me in the face and say this aint a race thing fuck u mean it ain't a race thing," he added.

Mikael Ymer then turned his attention to Christer Hult, the CEO of the Nordea Open in Bastad. Last year, the Swede had turned down a large paycheck to play at the tournament, telling Hult and his team to put their money "up their a**es" instead.

"It is true that Båstad offered me an extremely large amount of money this year. I was shocked when I saw the check but my voice and integrity are not for sale. Christer Hult (CEO) and his team can put their money up their a**es. God is greatest," Ymer had said.

With his ban coming out just days after the incident, Ymer sarcastically stated that he will come and play the tournament for free if he was allowed to pick up a racket again. Ymer emphasized the close relationship between Hult and the CEO of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) in making the "connection," even if he quickly added that the two events were probably not connected.

"This is Christer hult he's also super cool nice guy and also a billionaire (Swedish currency) I said some things about him that I shouldn't have said sorry brother all love I'll come play Båstad for freeeeeee if I ever pick up a racket againnnn," Ymer said.

"CEO of itf and Christer are bestiieessss and go to vacations together and I got suspended couple of days after telling Christer to shove his Båstad money up his glutes it ain't connected just wanted to puuuuttttt it ouuttttt thereeeeee," he added.

Mikael Ymer went on to thank his brother Elias, Casper Ruud, Alize Cornet and Corentin Moutet

Mikael Ymer, interestingly, reserved a note of thanks for a few players, perhaps for offering him their support during this trying time. It included his brother Elias Ymer, former World No. 2 Casper Ruud, and French tennis players Alize Cornet and Corentin Moutet.

It was after this that Ymer quickly deleted his account, leaving fans worried and speculating wildly about what his tweets meant.

Speaking about his ban previously, Ymer had compared it to a "bad dream," lamenting about how he was struck down at the prime of his career and made a casualty to show to others that the "system" was working.

"It feels like a bad dream. I don’t think justice has been served. I am 24 years old, at the prime of my career with a career-high ranking, and I have been banned for 18 months. Are we comfortable affecting young people’s livelihoods like this? Am I a casualty needed for the system to work? So why was I different?" Ymer lamented.