"F**king s**t, you guys are getting ridiculous" - Daniil Medvedev engages in heated debate with umpire over line call dispute during Monte-Carlo 2R

Daniil Medvedev engaged in a heated argument with chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani during his second-round match against Gael Monfils at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Medvedev kicked off his clay campaign with a commanding victory over Monfils on April 10. Despite a spirited comeback attempt from the Frenchman during the match, the World No. 4 held his ground to secure a 6-2, 6-4 triumph.

However, the match was marred by controversies which ignited in the fourth game of the second set. When Medvedev was leading 30-0, one shot by Monfils was initially called out by the linesman.

Umpire Lahyani intervened, inspecting the mark left by the ball and ruling it in. However, subsequent Hawk-Eye replays — aired on TV — revealed that the shot had indeed been out.

Medvedev expressed his discontent with the dispute, displaying his frustration during a conversation with Lahyani, who assured him that the linesman would apologize for the mistake.

"They'll apologize," Lahyani said.

"What if I lose this game?" Medvedev responded.

Another error occurred on the following point when one of Gael Monfils' shots was ruled in despite landing beyond the baseline. Lahyani sided with Daniil Medvedev and awarded the point to the Russian, boosting his score to 40-15.

Lahyani also urged the former US Open champion not to shout at the linesman, noting that mistakes are permissible.

"This one is out. Daniil, Daniil please don’t shout at him. He can make a mistake as well. Don’t shout please Daniil. Thank you."

However, the drama continued as Daniil Medvedev and Mohamed Lahyani resumed their heated conversation during the changeover.

Struggling to contain his frustration, the former World No. 1 muttered profanity while criticizing the officials for their mistakes. He also shook the lid of his bench with full force.

"It’s a freaking joke it’s out how did I lose the game when it’s out? It's out, it's out! F**king s**t," Medvedev said.

"I saw the catch in the back. Maybe I am wrong. If I'm wrong, I will apologize," Lahyani replied.

"How can you apologize? That was a freaking game, it's a freaking... sport man. I don't know how to.... Oh my god! You guys are getting ridiculous. With Hawk-Eye live, you don't see anything," the Russian added.

Daniil Medvedev and Mohamed Lahyani reconcile after Russian's win over Gael Monfils

Daniil Medvedev pictured at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Daniil Medvedev and Mohamed Lahyani appeared to reconcile their differences, putting the heat behind them, as the Russian engaged in a friendly conversation with the umpire while shaking hands after his victory over Gael Monfils.

"See, maybe I'm wrong," Medvedev apologized.

"No I think you're right, the Hawk-Eye showed that way," Lahyani replied.

Medvedev is set to face off against compatriot Karen Khachanov in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on April 11, aiming to lift his first trophy of the season. Khachanov enters the match fresh from a hard-fought 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Francisco Cerundolo.

