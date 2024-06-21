“F**king Tiafoe” – Rafael Nadal rues losing with Roger Federer in Swiss’ retirement match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at Laver Cup 2022

In the recently released documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days, it has come to light that Rafael Nadal rued losing with Roger Federer in his retirement match. The two paired up for a doubles encounter with Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the 2022 Laver Cup.

The Swiss bid goodbye to tennis on September 23, 2022, after gracing the court for 24 years. He stepped on the court at the O2 arena in London with arch-rival Nadal on his side and took a step towards victory by claiming the first set.

However, the all-American pair of Tiafoe and Sock spoiled the former World No. 1's party as they mounted a comeback to secure the match 4-6, 7-6(3), 11-9 and denied the Swiss a winning farewell.

Federer then walked inside the locker room with all his teammates, including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud, and extended his gratitude to them for their presence.

"Thank you fellas, my god, I thought I was not going to cry," he said as documented in the film available on Amazon's Prime Video (at 1:22:24).

He then hugged Nadal, who sat against his locker sobbing but decided to put an end to his tears.

"Okay, let’s stop, finish with this sh*t," the Spaniard said.

The Swiss then wondered the scenes if they had defeated Tiafoe and Sock.

"Imagine if we would have won the doubles," he said.

To this, the 22-time Grand Slam champion shouted:

"F**king… f**king Tiafoe"

Rafael Nadal's wife was in the hospital expecting during Roger Federer's farewell

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Rafael Nadal flew to London for Roger Federer's farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup while his wife Maria Francisca Perello was in the hospital expecting Rafa Jr.

As documented in Federer: Twelve Final Days, the Swiss Maestro extended his gratitude to his Team Europe mates for their presence.

"Thank you, really special moment, I can’t thank you enough for being here. I didn’t know where to say goodbye, how, when, what… at one point I thought, ‘Can I just say goodbye and not be seen?’," he said (at 1:23:25)

The 20-time Grand Slam champion then hinted at Maria's situation, saying:

"I know you guys have your own career and family and everything, I didn't mean to take any moment from you guys."

Nadal notably returned to his wife soon after his on-court endeavor with Federer ended. She gave birth to Rafa Jr. a couple of weeks later in October.

