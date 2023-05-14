Carlos Alcaraz is hoping to lock horns with Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Italian Open in Rome.

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia, as it is officially called, is the first tournament this year in which both Alcaraz and Djokovic are participating. Injuries to both players and the Serbian's absence at the US hardcourt swing due to being unvaccinated for COVID-19 have kept both players apart till now.

Djokovic has rediscovered his form since losing to Rafael Nadal at the French Open last year. Since then, he has a 44-5 win-loss record and has won six titles, including the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and the 2023 Australian Open.

Alcaraz has also been on a roll in recent months. Having announced his arrival on the big stage last year, he has a 30-2 win-loss record in 2023. At the age of 20, he already has four Masters 1000 titles, a Grand Slam (2022 US Open), and 10 titles overall — this after having just one title to his name at the start of 2022.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are placed in different halves of the draw in Rome and could meet in the final if all goes their way. Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Italian Open, the young Spaniard stated that he is hoping to make it to the final and face the Serbian there.

"Yes, of course [I am looking forward to playing Novak Djokovic]. It’s always a big challenge to play against Novak but as you said it's a long run before the final and I hope to play the final here in my first appearance in Rome would be could be great. Of course, as you say, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best," Alcaraz told Tennis Channel's Prakash Amritraj.

"Playing against Novak here is, such an iconic tournament for him as well," he added. "He won a lot of times here, made a lot of finals as well. I know he feels really really comfortable here and he has a lot of chances to make the finals. In my case, I want to work and play my best tennis to make that possible."

Alcaraz and Djokovic have met only once to date, in the semifinals of the Madrid Open last year, where the former won 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5).

Despite budding rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic names Rafael Nadal as his "biggest rival"

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup in London.

Novak Djokovic has stated that Rafael Nadal will remain his biggest rival as long as they're both playing.

When asked who he considered to be his greatest rival, Djokovic was quick to name Nadal and explained his answer by speaking about the storied history of their rivalry.

“I can’t take anybody else but Nadal as my biggest rival. As long as Nadal is playing, as long as I am playing, Nadal is always my biggest rival. Regardless of the rankings or what’s going on, on the tour. Just because of the history of our rivalry,” he said in an interview with Tennis TV.

Djokovic also said that he had a lot of respect for younger players like Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, before adding that his rivalry with Nadal dates back several years.

“I have tons of respect for Carlos Alcaraz and some great matchups with Daniil Medvedev, but Nadal and myself, we go back a long time. So definitely, he comes in the front,” he said.

