Facing one-sided loss to Casper Ruud in 'Hottie' battle, JJ Wolf makes late push to prove his appeal among women

Casper Ruud has been holding the lead in the "Hottest" players on the ATP Tour poll, over JJ Wolf. Despite facing a one-sided loss at the hands of the Norwegian, Wolf made a last-minute effort to prove his appeal to female fans.

John Isner, Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, and Steve Johnson's podcast, Nothing Major organized this poll. It features a lineup of players like Tommy Paul, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Musetti, Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper, and Ben Shelton, among others.

The voting is done on Instagram, where Ruud has established a considerable lead over Wolf in the first round.

In light of this one-sided loss, Wolf expressed disappointment in the podcast for not including a photo of him sporting his mullet and cowboy hat, believing it would have boosted his votes. He shared an image he felt would have garnered more support.

“Did me so dirty not throwing a mullet cowboy hat pic up," Wolf commented.

In response, the podcast shared Wolf's photo and encouraged fans to show him "some love."

“jjwolf5 making a late push," Nothing Major pocast captioned their Instagram story.

"Give the man some love," they added.

JJ Wolf's comment about the 'Hottie' poll [Image Source: Instagram]

Casper Ruud and JJ Wolf have only faced each other once on the ATP Tour, during the first round of the 2023 Geneva Open. Ruud emerged victorious with a score of 6-3, 7-5.

Casper Ruud will next compete at Mexican Open 2025 in Acapulco

Casper Ruud at the 2023 Mexican Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Casper Ruud will next compete at the 2025 Mexican Open, scheduled to take place from February 24 to March 1, 2025, at the Boulevard de las Naciones & Paseo de los Manglares.

Ruud was seeded second in the tournament and will face Arthur Rinderknech in the first round. The two players have met twice on the ATP Tour, with Ruud emerging victorious in both encounters. Their most recent match was at the 2023 Italian Open, where the Norwegian won 6-4, 6-0.

The winner of the match between Ruud and Rinderknech will advance to face either Aleksandar Vukic or wild card Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in the second round.

Apart from Ruud, the players who are participating in the ATP 500 hard court tournament include Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, Tommy Paul, Lorenzo Musetti, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and Holger Rune among others.

Ruud's best result at the Mexican Open came in 2024 when he reached the final. He was seeded fourth at the event and began his campaign by defeating Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3 and Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-5 in the first and second rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Casper Ruud overcame Ben Shelton 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4 and then registered a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over second seed Holger Rune to advance to the final. He finished as the runner-up after losing to Alex de Minaur 4-6, 4-6 in the final.

