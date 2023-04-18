"Fair play to Stef, some of his colleagues could learn from this":Tennis fans applaud Stefanos Tsitsipas for admitting mistake over Andrey Rublev dig

Tennis fans praised Stefanos Tsitsipas for admitting his mistake after the Greek congratulated Andrey Rublev on his maiden ATP Masters title in Monte-Carlo. The Russian defeated Holger Rune, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5, in the summit clash in Monte-Carlo on Sunday, April 16.

During the 2022 ATP Finals, Tsitsipas lost to Rublev in the group stage despite winning the first set of the match. Tsitsipas was agitated after the defeat and criticized Rublev's game in his post-match interview.

"It’s a shame. I feel like the better player. I felt like I could do more with the ball today. But, yeah, he prevailed with the few tools that he has. He was able to really take advantage of them and win today," he said in 2022.

Following his impressive win over the Danish teenager, Andrey Rublev received endless congratulatory messages from the tennis world, including Tsitsipas.

In a video released by Tennis TV, the 24-year-old sang the praises of Rublev and stated that he is a player who has "big weapons" and deserved the win. He also touched upon his comments from 2022 and admitted that he said "silly things" in the heat of the moment.

"He's someone that deserves the win, he's someone that has fallen under the radar for what he can do. He has big weapons as a player and I have made a mistake in the past and I said silly things after a loss that I had recently against him. My mind was in another planet, so I definitely believe he's a very strong opponent and he can play against anyone," Tsitsipas said.

Tennis fans applauded Tsitsipas for being courageous enough to acknowledge his mistake. One Twitter user stated that some of the other players on the ATP tour could learn from the Greek.

"Fair play to Stef. Admitting you made a mistake is often the hardest thing to do. Some of his colleagues could learn from this," they wrote.

Fair play to Stef. Admitting you made a mistake is often the hardest thing to do. Some of his colleagues could learn from this

Mia @mementoo_vivere @TennisTV @steftsitsipas bravo, Stefanos

Well done for Tsitsipas, he is maturing in a great way. Owning your mistakes and making amends - sign of a good person and good athlete. This made my day. Many of his colleagues should take note

Twitter users continued to show their love for Tsitsipas:

Aki🥂#SayYesToClay @ruudtastic

All in all I’m glad it’s over and I hope they will be friends and even play doubles together one day :) Tennis TV @TennisTV



is full of praise for



I know he apologised to Andrey personally awhile ago but I'm happy he is making it clear and reiterating how he was a rude dumbass. All in all I'm glad it's over and I hope they will be friends and even play doubles together one day

As a huge Andrey fan I believe Stefanos' words. After a loss not everyone is capable to do self criticism and some people rather find excuses. He was pissed and said bitter things. It can happen but what's matter is that he realised it and immediately apologised to Andrey

Andrey Rublev can set up a summit clash with Novak Djokovic in Srpska Open

2023 Australian Open - Day 10

Andrey Rublev will next be seen in action at the Srpska Open in Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Russian received a bye in the first round and will take on either Juan Pablo Varillas or Hugo Gaston in the second round.

If the second-seed Rublev reaches the final of the tournament, he could potentially face first-seed Novak Djokovic. In their previous meeting, during the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinals, Andrey Rublev lost to Djokovic in straight sets, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.

