"Fair play to Stef, some of his colleagues could learn from this":Tennis fans applaud Stefanos Tsitsipas for admitting mistake over Andrey Rublev dig

Tennis fans praised Stefanos Tsitsipas for admitting his mistake after the Greek congratulated Andrey Rublev on his maiden ATP Masters title in Monte-Carlo. The Russian defeated Holger Rune, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5, in the summit clash in Monte-Carlo on Sunday, April 16.
During the 2022 ATP Finals, Tsitsipas lost to Rublev in the group stage despite winning the first set of the match. Tsitsipas was agitated after the defeat and criticized Rublev's game in his post-match interview.
"It’s a shame. I feel like the better player. I felt like I could do more with the ball today. But, yeah, he prevailed with the few tools that he has. He was able to really take advantage of them and win today," he said in 2022.
Following his impressive win over the Danish teenager, Andrey Rublev received endless congratulatory messages from the tennis world, including Tsitsipas.
In a video released by Tennis TV, the 24-year-old sang the praises of Rublev and stated that he is a player who has "big weapons" and deserved the win. He also touched upon his comments from 2022 and admitted that he said "silly things" in the heat of the moment.
"He's someone that deserves the win, he's someone that has fallen under the radar for what he can do. He has big weapons as a player and I have made a mistake in the past and I said silly things after a loss that I had recently against him. My mind was in another planet, so I definitely believe he's a very strong opponent and he can play against anyone," Tsitsipas said.
Tennis fans applauded Tsitsipas for being courageous enough to acknowledge his mistake. One Twitter user stated that some of the other players on the ATP tour could learn from the Greek.
"Fair play to Stef. Admitting you made a mistake is often the hardest thing to do. Some of his colleagues could learn from this," they wrote.
Andrey Rublev can set up a summit clash with Novak Djokovic in Srpska Open
Andrey Rublev will next be seen in action at the Srpska Open in Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Russian received a bye in the first round and will take on either Juan Pablo Varillas or Hugo Gaston in the second round.
If the second-seed Rublev reaches the final of the tournament, he could potentially face first-seed Novak Djokovic. In their previous meeting, during the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinals, Andrey Rublev lost to Djokovic in straight sets, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.