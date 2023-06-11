"Fedal fans can finally accept their destiny, enjoy the greatness of the best ever" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic winning French Open 2023

Tennis fans reacted online to Novak Djokovic winning the 2023 French Open by calling him the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

Novak Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud in the final of the 2023 French Open, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, to win his third Roland Garros title on Sunday, June 11. In doing so, the Serb became the record holder for most Grand Slam titles won with 23. He also became the first player to have won at least three titles at all Majors.

Many fans immediately started calling Djokovic the GOAT online, teasing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal supporters in the process.

"The discussion is over! Fedal fans can finally accept their destiny, enjoy the greatness of the best ever," a fan captioned a picture of Djokovic with a crown, and Nadal and Federer kneeling beside him.

"It was inevitable really. An emphatic performance from Djokovic, as he now leads the Grand Slam singles race for the first time in his career. Can’t help feeling that the gap is only going to get bigger from here," another fan was adamant.

"Djoker is slowly ending the Tennis GOAT debate and entering the debate for the greatest athlete of all time with the likes of Messi, Jordan, Ali, Bolt, etc," another fan added.

Fpl Galt @28Galt @rolandgarros @DjokerNole Djoker is slowly ending the Tennis GOAT debate and entering the debate for the greatest athlete of all time with the likes of Messi, Jordan, Ali, Bolt etc !!!!!!!!!!!!! @rolandgarros @DjokerNole Djoker is slowly ending the Tennis GOAT debate and entering the debate for the greatest athlete of all time with the likes of Messi, Jordan, Ali, Bolt etc !!!!!!!!!!!!!

With Wimbledon around the corner, some have already started eyeing No. 24.

"The Greatest ever, 23 GS, 24th one coming soon next month!" a fan wrote on Twitter.

"This dude was always 3 or 4 titles behind and now he really surpassed both of them. It's honestly incredible and he still looks really fit for his age. He really can achieve 27 or even 28 if he keeps this up," a fan analyzed.

Kev 🇳🇱 @Kev2000_NL @rolandgarros @DjokerNole This dude was always 3 or 4 titles behind and now he really surpassed both of them. It's honestly incredible and he still looks really fit for his age. He really can achieve 27 or even 28 if he keeps this up. @rolandgarros @DjokerNole This dude was always 3 or 4 titles behind and now he really surpassed both of them. It's honestly incredible and he still looks really fit for his age. He really can achieve 27 or even 28 if he keeps this up.

There were, as always, people finding a way to hate on the success of Djokovic.

"The luckiest and the most shameless player of all time. Novak Djokovic. You will never be Nadal & Federer," a tennis viewer wrote.

"Great. Ruud still wins the match for sportsmanship and fan appeal."

Here are some more reactions:

Marko Milojevic @ompluscator @rolandgarros @DjokerNole @atptour I don't care about the number of GS, nor Masters 1000, nor number of weeks as World No 1, nor h2h with RF & RN, nor number of Year end No 1, nor the win percentage. Until he has the most beautiful backend in universe, my GOAT is Baghdatis. @rolandgarros @DjokerNole @atptour I don't care about the number of GS, nor Masters 1000, nor number of weeks as World No 1, nor h2h with RF & RN, nor number of Year end No 1, nor the win percentage. Until he has the most beautiful backend in universe, my GOAT is Baghdatis.

Novak Djokovic breaks record with 23 Grand Slam titles after French Open 2023 win

Novak Djokovic after winning the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic became the only man to hold 23 Grand Slam titles after winning the 2023 French Open on Sunday. The Serb defeated Casper Ruud, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, in the final to win his third French Open title.

Rafael Nadal with 22 Grand Slams, and Roger Federer with 20, now trail Djokovic in the all-time race.

Including women, Djokovic has tied Serena Williams with 23, and only Margaret Court is ahead now with 24 Grand Slam titles won.

Djokovic defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic, Marton Fucsovics, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first three rounds of the 2023 French Open. He then got past Juan Pablo Varillas, Karen Khachanov and one of the favorites Carlos Garica to reach the final.

