"You could tell Venus was the only one who knew Runway Walks out of the whole Wimbledon immortal line up" - Tennis fans react to Venus Williams' model-like entrance during Centre Court centennial celebration

Venus Williams rocked Wimbledon this year, not just with her surprise mixed doubles appearance with Jamie Murray, but also during the centenary celebration on Centre Court on Sunday.

Williams, a five-time winner at the grasscourt Major, was among the former champions of the tournament who graced the ceremony. Known for her love of fashion, Williams turned heads as she strutted around during her entrance and made the passage onto Centre Court her runway.

Williams surely gave her fans more reason to celebrate this fortnight.

"Venus looks stunning as usual," one fan said on Twitter.

"Venus looks amazing," said another.

Twitter user @popoftennis posted a shortened video clip that specifically showed Williams' model-like walk and it generated a lot of positive responses from fans of the 42-year-old seven-time Grand Slam champion.

One fan noted how Williams was the only runway-ready star from the "immortal lineup" of past champions.

"You could tell Venus was the only one who knew Runway Walks out of the whole Wimbledon immortal line up. #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2022," the tweet read.

Megooeldzzz @megooeldzzz @popoftennis You could tell Venus was the only one who knew Runway Walks out of the whole Wimbledon immortal line up. #Wimbledon #Wimbledon 2022

Girl power seemed to exude from Williams as a fan referenced Beyonce's hit song, "Run the World (Girls)."

"Queue music: 'Who run the world? Girls! Who run the world? Girls,'" the tweet read.

Andel @Prettyangeltoo @popoftennis *Queue music "who run the world? girls! who run the world? Girls"

"Love how queen Venus walked out!" said another.

"Walked out like a Queen," one fan agreed.

A couple of fans noted how Williams looked "Fab-u-lous" and that she was "the one and only."

"Now that's an entrance," posted another.

"#boss lady. Venus Williams has done so much for the advancement of women's tennis. What an amazing human," One fan praised not just Williams' walk but also her contribution to women's tennis.

sherri lynne @BrooklynSherri @popoftennis #boss lady. Venus Williams has done so much for the advancement of women's tennis. What an amazing human 💕💚💕

"Nice to have a reminder of just how successful Venus has been at this tournament. Enjoying see her back in the mixed doubles too," another fan appreciated how the five-time titlist was honored in the ceremony.

Venus Williams ends mixed doubles stint, bows down in 2nd-round nail-biter

Jamie Murray and Venus Williams team up for mixed doubles at Wimbledon this year

Venus Williams and sister Serena made their heaps of fans extra jubilant as they made their respective Grand Slam comebacks at Wimbledon.

While seven-time champion Serena played in singles – she started her comeback in the doubles at Eastbourne last month after a near one-year layoff due to injury – Venus surprised everyone, much to the delight of her supporters, by pairing with former doubles No. 1 Jamie Murray after being out of action for 10 months herself.

The excitement, however, was shortlived as the Williams-Murray wildcard pairing crashed out in the second round, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6[18-16], to another wildcard duo of Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara.

Williams and Murray saved four match points but Australian Open and French Open mixed doubles champion Williams netted her backhand to gift the all-British pair a fifth look, which they converted. The 18-16 extension they contested tied the longest match tie-break in any of the draws at this year's edition of the tournament so far.

