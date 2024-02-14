"Fathers, men, do better": Serena Williams' ex-coach slams NFL after Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals being harassed at Super Bowl

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs recently took umbrage at the National Football League (NFL) after Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle said she was harassed by male fans during Super Bowl 58.

The championship match was an entertaining affair, with the Kansas City Chiefs outclassing the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, to win their fourth Super Bowl title on Sunday (February 11). Riddle's experience, however, at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada as a fan was far from memorable, though, going by her detailed account.

The social media influencer claimed in a series of Instagram stories that she had been "grabbed, groped, harassed, cat called incessantly" by older male fans both inside and outside the venue. She added that she missed the third quarter of the final due to a panic attack arising out of all the harassment. Riddle also asserted that she had never experienced something of the sort in tennis.

"In the last 3 days I've been grabbed, groped, harassed, cat called incessantly - basically every few minutes when we were out in public. And it was really bad at the game..." Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle wrote on Instagram.

"Spent the third quarter in the bathroom of the stadium because I had a panic attack. I have male sports fans who follow me and luckily I’ve never experienced something like this with tennis," she added.

Former player-turned-coach Rennae Stubbs was unhappy with both the NFL and its male contingent of fans after learning about Riddle's experience. She wrote:

"@NFL do better. Men do better. Fathers do better."

Expand Tweet

When did Taylor Fritz start dating Morgan Riddle?

Morgan Riddle looks on as Taylor Fritz reaches the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle met on a dating app called 'Raya' during the COVID-19 lockdown in June 2020. They would soon grow close, and when the ATP tour eventually resumed in August, Riddle started traveling with her beau to tournaments across the world.

Morgan Riddle is just three months older than the 26-year-old Fritz. She has a bachelor's degree in literature and has been working as a model and a social media personality for the last few years. Interestingly, she also collaborated with Wimbledon last year.

Currently, Riddle has around 241,000 followers on Instagram and over 428,000 followers on TikTok. She regularly posts vlogs on her YouTube channel, detailing her experiences at pro-tour events and her hotel accommodations with her boyfriend Fritz. She is also a regular fixture in the World No. 9's players' box.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas