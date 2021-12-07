"Federer had a tough time to accept" - Renowned sports journalist reveals why Roger Federer doesn't share a healthy bond with Novak Djokovic 

Renowned sports journalist Christopher Clarey recently revealed that Roger Federer had a really 'tough' time accepting Novak Djokovic. He also explained why the Swiss maestro has a good and healthy relationship with Rafael Nadal and not with Novak Djokovic.

Christopher Clarey released the biography of Roger Federer, 'The Master: Brilliant Career of Roger Federer' earlier this year. He currently works as a sports correspondent for the New York Times and is also a regular contributor to ESPN.

In a recent interview to moneycontrol.com, Clarey extensively talked about Federer in which he revealed why his relations are different with two of his biggest rivals, Nadal and Djokovic. He explained that while Nadal and Federer have had quite comfortable childhoods, Djokovic hails from Serbia, a nation that has witnessed some quite devastating wars in the recent past.

"Rafa-Roger came from comfortable childhoods; they had choices," said Clarey. "Djokovic came from a war-torn country. Unlike Rafa-Roger, he had no choices. He just wanted- and needed- to succeed."

Clarey feels that having similar backgrounds is one of the reasons why Federer and Nadal get along so easily while the Swiss and Djokovic hardly meet or greet each other.

The difference was evident when Federer posted a long message along with a happy picture when Nadal won his 20th Major and equalized his Grand Slam tally, while he wrote just a small congratulatory message to Djokovic when the Serbian player achieved the same at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer @rogerfederer Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done! Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!

Clarey went ahead and further highlighted that even though the Spaniard was Federer's first big challenger, he made peace with him after some time. However, according to Clarey, when Djokovic came on the court and started winning titles, the Swiss was shocked and didn't accept him readily.

"Rafael Nadal was Roger's first major challenger," he said. "By the time Roger made peace, Djokovic came along. Federer had a tough time to accept."

Christopher Clarey admits Novak Djokovic hasn't been as deferential as Rafael Nadal to Roger Federer

Clarey also acknowledged the fact that since Nadal has always been very humble and respectful towards Federer, he easily developed a great bonding with the Swiss. On the other hand, Djokovic didn't give Federer the same treatment, something he didn't like about the Serb.

(L-R): Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer at an event

"Rafa was deferential, Djokovic did impressions; perhaps Federer didn't much appreciate," concluded Clarey.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic are all tied at 20 Majors each at the end of the 2021 season. Who will end his career with the most number of Grand Slam titles?

