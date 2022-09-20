"Fedeborgipas" - Stefanos Tsitsipas catches up with Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg ahead of Laver Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas caught up with the retiring Roger Federer and Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg ahead of the fifth edition of the Laver Cup at the O2 in London this weekend.

This year's team competition will mark the last tournament of Federer's illustrious career. The 41-year-old - widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the sport - has announced his retirement following the 2022 Laver Cup.

Federer has been out of action since a quarterfinal defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon last year. He has had multiple setbacks following a third knee surgery and recently dropped out of the ATP rankings due to inactivity.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas is coming off a US Open first-round exit in the last fortnight but has a decent 46-17 record this season, winning titles in Monte-Carlo and Mallorca.

Ahead of his third appearance at the Laver Cup, the 24-year-old posted a picture of himself with Federer and Borg and captioned it:

"Fedeborgipas"

Federer is expected to play both singles and doubles this weekend. before he wades off into the sunset of his tennis career.

Roger Federer arrives in London for Laver Cup

Roger Federer arrives for the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer has landed in London for his final appearance on tour. The 20-time Major winner will have his 'Big-4' peers - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in for company at Team Europe. It's the first time the quartet will feature together at the Laver Cup.

While Federer is set to make his fourth and final Laver Cup appearance, Murray will make his debut in the tournament. Djokovic is returning for his second appearance in the competition - having debuted in 2018 - while Nadal will appear for the third time. The Spaniard made his Laver Cup debut in 2017 and made his second appearance in 2019.

Apart from the Big Four, Team Europe will also have World No. 2 Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, with Matteo Berrettini as the alternate.

Team Europe have won all five editions of the Laver Cup against Team Europe, with Federer winning all six of his singles matches and going 2-3 in doubles. With another strong lineup, the 'home' team will look to extend their dominance in the team competition.

The 2022 edition of the Laver Cup kicks off at the O2 in London on Friday, September 23, and will conclude in two days. With the retiring Federer expected to hog most of the limelight, a packed house can be expected on all three days.

