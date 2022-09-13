"Federer, Federer, Federer, here I screwed up Federer" - Juan Martin del Potro while showing Manu Ginobili the list of past US Open winners

Juan Martin del Potro surprised the tennis world when he showed up at the 2022 US Open during the quarterfinal stages of the Grand Slam event. In a new video that has surfaced online, the former World No. 3 can be seen showing Argentine basketball legend Manu Ginobili around the Arthur Ashe Stadium arena.

The video included a hilarious moment when the two athletes walked past the wall with the names of all the past winners on it. Before del Potro won his only Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2009, Roger Federer had a five-year dominant run at Flushing Meadows.

"Del Potro shows Manu Ginobili the list of US Open winners. 'Federer, Federer, Federer, here I screwed up Federer'," a fan tweeted.

The Swiss player won the title in New York five years in a row from 2004 to 2008. He was on his way to lifting a sixth trophy in 2009 but was stopped by Juan Martin del Potro, who defeated him 3-6, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2. It was the seventh meeting between the two players, with Federer winning all six previous encounters, five of which were straight-sets affairs. They have faced each other 25 times so far, with the Swiss maestro leading the head-to-head 18-7.

"It will be the Federer-Nadal of the next few years" - Juan Martin del Potro on Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner produced one of the best matches at the 2022 US Open when they met in the quarterfinals. With a match point in the fourth set, Sinner looked to be walking away with a semifinal ticket. However, the Spaniard not only saved the match point to force a decider, but won the match, and eventually, the championship.

Juan Martin del Potro, who called the match for ESPN, was so impressed with the high quality of tennis that he expressed his desire to get back in action. The Argentine also predicted the youngsters' rivalry to be like that between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in their prime.

"I still feel like a player, I don't think like a former tennis player," Juan Martin del Potro said. "I come and say, 'I'm going to have a good time, I'm going to see friends, I'm going to see new generations.' But when I see them play, I say: 'I have to be there playing.' I still feel that. I have a weird combination of feelings. I am fascinated with the level of tennis of these children. It will be the Federer-Nadal of the next few years.”

