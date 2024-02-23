Romanian tennis player Andreea Prisacariu recently took an apparent dig at Roger Federer after making a Novak Djokovic remark in response to a question concerned with the Big 3.

For starters, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer are collectively known as the Big 3 in tennis. Prisacariu has been an ardent supporter of the Serb over the years. She has often picked the Serb over his adversaries, including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

She voiced the same opinion again in a recent interview with DC SPORT, a Romanian media house. During the chat, the host asked Prisacariu to pick one from the Big 3 and she unsurprisingly took Djokovic's name in the blink of an eye.

Later, she took to X (formerly Twitter) and doubled down, writing:

"There's no other answer."

Notably, a user, amused at Prisacariu's claim, dropped a comment below her video

"This gives me a giggle every time I see it!"

Prisacariu replied to the user suggesting scenes behind the camera were more fun as she mocked the countering opinions she apparently received on the set from people defending Roger Federer.

"U didn't know the behind camera moments, everyone suggesting Federer this Federer that," Prisacariu wrote.

"It was always Novak Djokovic" - Andreea Prisacariu on her inclination toward the Serb

Novak Djokovic (L), Rafael Nadal (C), and Roger Federer.

Andreea Prisacariu has suggested that her choice among the Big 3 has always been Novak Djokovic because the Serb carries the best of both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"It was always him [Djokovic] since I was a little child and it was also him when he was No. 3 in the world you know, after the big guys in that time. Only because he was having the elegance of Federer and hard work of Nadal combined. So I think he had both sides. Because Nadal was a hard worker and Federer was pure talent, but Novak had everything," she said during an episode of the Novak Weekly Podcast.

Prisacariu claimed that she could connect with what the Serb said on the screen and that his words actually helped her fight tough times. She said:

"I also saw myself in that as a person because I never could be just one thing. So, when I saw another human being who's successful and free in the way he speaks and the way he does things… I said 'Ok, this could be my role model for sure'.

"You know, in my imagination, when times were tough on court or even in real life, I was listening to him, the way he was speaking in interviews or the way he was playing. Because I wanted to be on the right path also mentally and also in my tennis life."

