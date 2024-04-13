Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently gave his thoughts on what sets each Big 3 member — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — apart from the rest of the field.

The trio won 56 of the 67 Major titles between Wimbledon 2003 and the 2020 Australian Open. While Federer retired from pro tennis in 2022, Nadal will likely bid the sport goodbye this year.

Novak Djokovic, on his part, has maintained a high level even at the age of 36, which prompted Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci to give him the edge over his archrivals while dissecting each Big 3 member's influence on tennis.

On Saturday (April 13), the American took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to assert that while Roger Federer had the most impressive versatility, Rafael Nadal possessed great strength. He added that Novak Djokovic monopolized the ATP Tour regardless of his two rivals' abilities, coming up with the smarts to outmatch them.

"Fed was a JACK OF ALL TRADES. Rafa was a JACK HAMMER. Novak HIJACKED the ATP TOUR. @DjokerNole," Rick Macci wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday.

Rick Macci is a certified expert as far as tennis opinions are concerned. The 69-year-old, who heads his academy in Boca Raton, Florida, has offered full-time coaching to former World No. 1s like Andy Roddick and Jennifer Capriati. He also took the Williams sisters under his wing in the early 1990s.

"Roger Federer had the best serve, Rafael Nadal had the best topspin, Novak Djokovic had the best career" - When Rick Macci lavished praise on Big 3

The 24-time Major winner poses with the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals title

Rick Macci has expressed his views on Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the past as well. Last November, he praised each Big 3 member's game and career achievements.

While Macci gave Nadal and Federer props for their topspin strokes and serve, respectively, his praise towards Djokovic was the most extravagant as he declared the Serb had put together the best tennis career.

"Of the BIG 3 @rogerfederer had the best serve.@RafaelNadal had the best topspin @DjokerNole had the best career," Macci wrote on X last year.

Novak Djokovic made a strong case to be the GOAT of men's tennis last year. The Serb won three of the four Major titles, taking his tally to a record 24, triumphed at the year-end championships and finished the 2023 season as the World No. 1.

