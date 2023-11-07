"Roger Federer had the best serve, Rafael Nadal had the best topspin, Novak Djokovic had the best career" - Serena Williams' childhood coach

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci showered praise on Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer earlier on Tuesday (November 7).

Men's tennis has been monopolized by the famed trio of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer — collectively known as the "Big 3" — in the 21st century. They have altogether won a whopping 66 Major titles.

In that context, Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci probably saw fit to give his flowers to each member of the Big 3. while the American complimented Nadal and Federer on certain attributes of their game, his tribute was more effusive towards Djokovic.

"Of the BIG 3 @rogerfederer had the best serve.@RafaelNadal had the best topspin @DjokerNole had the best career," Macci wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Expand Tweet

While the 68-year-old's assertions may not sit well with a few, he was perhaps justified in stating that Novak Djokovic had put together the most impressive resume among the Big 3.

Last month, the Serb secured a men's record-extending 24th Grand Slam title in scintillating fashion, defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the US Open. With his triumph, he also equaled Margaret Court's all-time record of most Major titles.

The 36-year-old has a very plausible shot at moving past the Aussie's tally next year, since he has shown no signs of stopping of late. He is currently on an 18-match unbeaten run, which dates back to the Cincinnati Open in late August.

Novak Djokovic looking to improve an already phenomenal 2023 season at the ATP Finals

The Serb hits a forehand at the 2023 Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic has had a spellbinding season this year, winning 51 of his 56 matches on the ATP tour. He has won six titles so far and earned over US $11.5 million in prize money.

The Serb was imperious in his last tournament campaign at the 2023 Paris Masters, which bodes incredibly well for his chances of defending his ATP Finals crown in Turin, Italy, later this month.

The 24-time Major champion won the 2022 edition of the year-ending tournament in sublime fashion, dropping only a single set en route to the title victory. With his triumph, he tied Roger Federer for most ATP Finals titles.

The 36-year-old will be keen to make a title-winning run at the elite tournament this year as well, considering there is history on the line.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis