Roger Federer absent from the initial entry list for 2022 Halle Open 

Roger Federer's name was missing from the initial entry list for the 2022 Halle Open, indicating his recovery from knee surgery still has a long way to go. He had earlier stated that he's most likely to miss Wimbledon next year, and this could be taken as yet another sign of confirmation of his delayed return to the tour.

enrico maria riva @enricomariariva Federer confirmed that Wimbledon 2022 is still a big question mark: “I will know more in April and May but in my mind I see it very difficult to play Wimbledon in 2022” Federer confirmed that Wimbledon 2022 is still a big question mark: “I will know more in April and May but in my mind I see it very difficult to play Wimbledon in 2022”

The event is one of Federer's favorites on the tour and his go-to tournament to begin preparing for Wimbledon. The grass court tournament, which was officially known as the Noventi Open until this year, will be known as the Terra Wortmann Open from now on.

2021 U.S Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev, Kei Nishikori, Karen Khachanov and Felix Auger-Aliassime are among the confirmed participants for the 2022 edition.

Federer is the most decorated champion at the Halle Open. His most recent title came in 2019. He has won the event a record ten times, including four consecutive titles between 2003 and 2006, along with reaching another three finals. He was the defending champion in 2021, but lost in the second round to Auger-Aliassime.

Roger Federer @rogerfederer Good to be 10 again

👋 from Halle Good to be 10 again 👋 from Halle https://t.co/1jg2aVcDjr

Roger Federer's comeback this year from a previous surgery did not go as anticipated

Roger Federer at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer has been struggling with injuries and his comeback this year was hampered by a previous knee surgery. Despite not being at his best physically, the Swiss ace competed well in most of his matches.

He returned to the tour at the Qatar Open. Here, after winning his opening round match, he lost in the quarterfinals. He played just one warm-up event prior to the start of the French Open. He bowed out early in this tournament as well.

Federer then reached the fourth round of Roland Garros after a long absence on clay, but withdrew from the tournament citing issues with his knee. He lost early at the Halle Open, then reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. He also lost a set 6-0 for only the second time in his career.

He underwent another surgery following the tournament and remains hopeful of making a comeback at some point during the 2022 season. Fans have similar expectations from the tennis legend and are rooting for at least one final triumph at the Grand Slams.

