"Federer is one of a kind; may we soon have a similar talent in the world of tennis"- Agnieszka Radwanska on Roger Federer's retirement

Wimbledon 2012 finalist Agnieszka Radwanska recently reflected on legend Roger Federer's retirement from the sport and was touched by his last moments on the court.

In an interview with TVPSPORT.PL, Radwanska spoke about the Swiss icon's farewell at the Laver Cup held in London. She stated that Federer "is one of a kind" and also admitted to shedding tears during his post-match interview.

"The first thing I was touched was when Roger was finishing. He had a fantastic event. There was less pressure. Many great people showed up on the court. Federer is one of a kind. I watched the game and the post-game interview several times. I shed a tear. Icon and legend," Radwanska said.

Speaking about his influence on the game, the former World No. 2 said Federer was in a class of his own. She also hoped for a "similar talent" to rise up in the sport but admitted that it was "extremely difficult" to achieve.

"He is a great man on and off the court. A class of its own on every level. May we soon have a similar talent in the world of tennis, although it will be extremely difficult to achieve," she added.

"I thought that I would regret the decision; fortunately, I coped well with it" - Agnieszka Radwanska on her retirement

Agnieszka Radwanska at the 2013 ASB Classic - Day 6

Agnieszka Radwanska retired from professional tennis in 2018. The Pole suffered an injury ladden 2018 season which saw her slip to 78th in the WTA rankings, her lowest since 2006.

In the same interview, the Pole revealed that she was scared of the fag end of her career. However, contrary to her fear of regretting her decision to hang her tennis boots, she stated that she has coped well with her decision.

"At the end of my career, I was very afraid of this moment. Fortunately, I coped well with it. I thought that I would regret the decision that I would feel bad about myself. I was afraid that I would not be able to do without a busy calendar - filled with years ahead - and training rhythm," Agnieszka Radwanska said.

Radwanska added that she gradually got used to her new life and soon realized that her decision had come at the best possible time in her life.

"Month by month I realized more and more that I had made a very good decision. I conclude that I have made the decision to end at the best time. But I know that other athletes are struggling in their new lives," she added.

Poll : 0 votes