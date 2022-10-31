"Federer retires and all of a sudden his birthday-buddy starts winning" - Tennis fans react to interesting coincidence involving Felix Auger-Aliassime and Roger Federer after Canadian's Basel win

Felix Auger-Aliassime won his third ATP title in as many weeks, clinching the 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel title in the hometown of 10-time Swiss Indoors champion Roger Federer.

However, another piece of interesting detail caught the eye of fans in the tennis world, who noted that Auger-Aliassime shares his birthday with Federer and won his maiden Basel title soon after his fellow 'August 8th birthday boy' officially ended his Basel reign following his tennis retirement.

Many fans were intrigued by the coincidence of one of the sport's young superstars emulating one of the sport's all-time greats, with whom he shares a birthday, by winning in his hometown. Auger-Aliassime is currently enjoying the form of his life and is on a 13-match winning run.

"Federer retires and all of a sudden his birthday-buddy starts winning consecutive titles?" read a fan's reaction on Reddit.

"Felix is born in the same day as Roger winning a Basel title in complete domination. He is Roger Federer's heir with a great serve," read another post on Reddit.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the coincidence involving Felix Auger-Aliassime and Roger Federer:

Felix Auger-Aliassime won eight consecutive sets en route to the Swiss Indoors Basel title, defeating World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and another in-form player in Holger Rune in straight sets in the semifinals and final respectively.

The 22-year-old Canadian's serve has been the highlight of his 13-match unbeaten run and he has now won 86 consecutive service games. The only set Auger-Aliassime lost in Basel was in a tiebreaker in his opening-round match against Marc-Andrea Huesler.

"It’s really cool" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on joining Roger Federer on the Swiss Indoors Basel winners' list

Felix Auger-Aliassime in action at the Swiss Indoors Basel.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is thrilled to join Roger Federer on the Basel winners' circuit and clinch his maiden title at the tournament where the Swiss maestro has won a staggering 10 titles. The Canadian said that he thought about the prospect of emulating Federer before his final against Rune on Sunday and was thrilled by the thought.

"It’s really cool," said Auger-Aliassime. "I actually thought about him this morning, and thought how cool it would be if I win here, where he won 10 times."

He admitted that he has a long way to go to match Federer's record of 10 Swiss Indoors titles, but is very happy for now and will enjoy the special moment of having a new trophy in his cabinet.

"I’m very far from that, but it’s so cool to have my name with all these great champions at this prestigious tournament. Lifting the trophy is definitely going to feel special," he added.

The 22-year-old also propelled himself to the 6th spot in the race to qualify for the ATP Finals, courtesy of a hat-trick of ATP titles. He holds a 195-point lead over Andrey Rublev in 7th place, ahead of this week's Paris Masters - the last tournament ahead of the ATP Finals.

Poll : 0 votes