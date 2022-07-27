Roger Federer's serve, Novak Djokovic's backhand and Rafael Nadal's mentality: Tommy Robredo constructs his ideal tennis player

Tommy Robredo has said that he would like one shot or quality from each of the Big 3's (Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer) arsenals if he were to construct his ideal player.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the former World No. 5 said he would pick Roger Federer's serve, Novak Djokovic's two-handed backhand and Rafael Nadal's mental toughness while putting together his ideal player.

Robredo, who retired earlier this year after a career that spanned more than two decades, was known for his signature forehand shot. But the Spaniard said he would pick up Fernando Gonzalez's forehand as part of his perfect player construct.

Sportskeeda: If you had to construct a perfect player, whose shots would you pick?

When it came to movement around the court, Robredo chose that of another Spaniard - former World No. 3 David Ferrer. Finally, for volleys, Robredo was undecided between those of Boris Becker, Australian Pat Rafter and Tim Henman.

Rafael Nadal had something that makes you suffer more inside the court than the rest: Robredo

Tommy Robredo against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Day One of the 2018 US Open

Robredo ended his career earlier this year and failed to win a match against Nadal in seven career meetings. He did score at least one win over the other members of the Big 3 (against Federer at the 2013 US Open)

When asked, Robredo said he found his compatriot to be the toughest player amongst the 'Big 3' in singles.

I dont say the others are easy.. but for me Rafa had something that makes you suffer more inside the court than the rest," Robredo said.

Everyone that saw Rafa during the first year could understand that he would go on to become a great player. But he went much higher and became one of the best sporting athletes in the world, if not the best… thats something that's not easy to realize but that he achieved it in a great way," Robredo said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far