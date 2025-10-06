"Feel like I'm on FaceTime when I'm watching it" - Amanda Anisimova gives her verdict on Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys’ podcast

Amanda Anisimova recently delivered her honest verdict on Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys' podcast. The tennis star showed her love for her fellow Americans as she gushed over their show while admitting she's watched nearly all episodes.

Pegula and Keys launched their podcast, ‘The Players' Box’ alongside Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk earlier this year, shortly after the 2025 US Open. The show discusses the life of tennis stars on and off the court, giving fans insights on what really happens behind-the-scenes.

Recently, during a post match press conference at the China Open, Amanda Anisimova showed her love for Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys' podcast, saying,

“I love that podcast. I think I've finished all the episodes. I've been watching it every night. I feel like I'm on FaceTime when I'm watching it.”

On the most recent episode of The Players Box, Pegula showed her support for Anisimova as she praised the two-time Grand Slam finalist for her backhand skills.

Amanda Anisimova reflects on her China Open campaign

Anisimova at the 2025 China Open (Image Source: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova was most recently seen in action at the China Open. The 24-year-old got her campaign in Beijing off to a strong start, disposing of Katie Boulter and Zhang Shuai in straight sets. She then battled past Karolina Muchova and Jasmine Paolini, before dominating Coco Gauff in the semifinals. In the summit clash, Anisimova outdid Linda Noskova to win her second WTA 1000 title of the year.

After the her victory, Anisimova weighed in on the highs and lows of her time at the China Open, saying,

“I think the happiest moment was today getting over the finish line. There's no feeling like it really, when you are finally able to win the championship point. That was obviously the highlight of my week. Hugging my team."

"There were obviously some really tough moments where I was thinking of pulling out a few times. I think those were, like, the hardest moments because you're trying to have a conversation with yourself and figure out what's the best decision to make. I'm just really happy that I was able to stick it through and also trust myself and my team, who informed me about my body. Yeah, just trusting and believing in them and myself," she added.

Up next, Amanda Anisimova is scheduled to return to action at the Wuhan Open. The tournament is slated o take place between October 4 and 12 and the American will run into either Varvara Gracheva or Jessica Bouzas Maneiro for her round of 32 encounter.

