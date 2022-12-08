"Feel like I’m still the same Iga" - Iga Swiatek on 'balance' her family has given during her career's fast progress

Iga Swiatek recently spoke about her family's influence in keeping the Polish superstar grounded despite her hugely successful 2022 season.

The 21-year-old won a tour-leading 67 matches and eight titles, including two Grand Slams and four WTA 1000 tournaments. Swiatek embarked on a record 37-match win streak across surfaces — the longest by a WTA player this century — before that run ended in the Wimbledon third round against Alize Cornet.

Nevertheless, she returned to winning ways with her first hard-court Grand Slam at the US Open. A maiden WTA Finals title wasn't to be, as she lost in the semifinals to Aryna Sabalenka, but Swiatek had done enough to become the 15th different WTA year-end No. 1 and one of the youngest.

wta @WTA



67-9 record

8 titles including 2 Grand Slams and 4 WTA 1000s

A century-best 37-match win streak

2nd most year-end ranking points earned, behind Williams’ 2013 total of 13,260.



Take a bow (and a tiramisu), One of the best seasons of the CENTURY✍️67-9 record8 titles including 2 Grand Slams and 4 WTA 1000sA century-best 37-match win streak2nd most year-end ranking points earned, behind Williams’ 2013 total of 13,260.Takebow (and a tiramisu), @iga_swiatek One of the best seasons of the CENTURY✍️👉 67-9 record👉 8 titles including 2 Grand Slams and 4 WTA 1000s👉 A century-best 37-match win streak👉 2nd most year-end ranking points earned, behind Williams’ 2013 total of 13,260.Take 👏 a 👏 bow (and a tiramisu), @iga_swiatek https://t.co/2lgydRoPjd

In an interview with Life & Leisure, the Pole discussed her tennis evolution this year:

“It’s hard to pinpoint just one thing because, besides getting better at tennis and developing as a player, I have also grown up. This year showed me that I can actually handle more pressure than I thought and that I can be consistent even on the highest level, and I worked really hard to achieve that.”

Reflecting on the role of her family in her success, especially their support, Swiatek said:

“Having support around you and the team is a big part of our sport, even though it’s an individual sport. And my family ... when my career has grown so fast, they’re the people who balance it and I feel like I’m still the same Iga.”

Swiatek lost just nine matches this year, with seven of those defeats coming on hard-courts.

"I have learnt a lot from him" - Iga Swiatek on her 'idol' Rafael Nadal

Iga Swiatek had a rousing 2022 season.

Iga Swiatek considers Rafael Nadal her idol, and she even trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca earlier this year.

Nadal won the Australian Open 2022 after recovering from being two sets down and facing three break points against Daniil Medvedev in the final.

BBC Sport @BBCSport

- Two sets down

- Over five hours on court



Rafael Nadal is in tears on court as what he's just achieved starts to sink in



#bbctennis #ausopen - Six months out with a foot injury- Two sets down- Over five hours on courtRafael Nadal is in tears on court as what he's just achieved starts to sink in - Six months out with a foot injury- Two sets down- Over five hours on courtRafael Nadal is in tears on court as what he's just achieved starts to sink in 🏆#bbctennis #ausopen

Terming that 'impossible' fightback as inspiring, Swiatek said about the Spaniard:

“Rafa is my idol, I feel like I’ve learnt a lot (from him). I was lucky to watch his final of the Australian Open this year and the way he comes back, when I thought it was going to be impossible, is pretty amazing.

Both Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek triumphed at Roland Garros this year. While Nadal won his 14th title on the Parisian terre battue, Swiatek triumphed for the second time.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes