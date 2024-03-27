"Feel like Venus or Serena Williams" - Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and others put their knowledge of past Miami Open women's outfits to test

Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, and several other tennis stars recently tested their knowledge of previous Miami Open WTA's outfits.

In a recent promotional video for the 2024 Miami Open, a group of men and women tennis players were challenged to identify players solely based on the outfits they wore during the past editions of the Miami 1000 tournament.

The video began with Venus Williams' iconic corset-type red outfit from the 2010 Miami Open. Swiatek initially mistook the outfit for to be worn by American singer-songwriter Katy Perry, but she quickly corrected herself and identified it as Williams' attire.

“That's not Katy Perry. That’s Venus Williams. I know that these are tennis players but honestly, the first one, I mean, Katy Perry, she would have worn that,” Iga Swiatek said.

Gauff confidently recognized the outfit, attributing her success to being a "super fan" of both Venus and Serena Williams.

“I know this is either... I feel like Venus or Serena. I am going to go with Venus. And so I was right. I knew that. I am a super fan,” Coco Gauff said.

Osaka and Elina Svitolina also correctly identified the outfit's owner. However, Carlos Alcaraz mistakenly believed the outfit belonged to Serena Williams.

“Alright, I might know this. Venus. Of course,” Osaka guessed.

“I am going to go for Serena Williams. Ah, Venus!” Carlos Alcaraz said.

“This one In would go with Venus Williams. Yes!” Elina Svitolina said.

The players were then shown Serena Williams' 2014 Miami Open outfit. Frances Tiafoe correctly identified it and praised Williams as a "fashion icon."

“This was Serena. Fashion idol, icon through all sports, just a mogul,” Tiafoe said.

Coco Gauff also correctly guessed the dress worn by the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

“Oh, this is Serena. I don’t know, is it bad I’m getting these quick?” Gauff said.

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz were also able to correctly identify who the outfit belonged to.

“I would say that’s Serena,” Iga Swiatek said.

“Serena Williams,” Alcaraz guessed.

The players were then shown Naomi Osaka's 2022 Miami Open outfit. Osaka easily identified her own outfit, while Gauff successfully guessed it as well. Swiatek and Andrey Rublev also correctly identified it.

“Now that’s me,” Osaka answered.

“OK, this is Naomi,” Gauff said.

“That’s Naomi. It’s easy to remember and they are actually pretty cool,” Iga Swiatek said.

“Osaka! Come on, yes!” Andrey Rublev said.

Next, the players were asked to guess Bethanie Mattek-Sands' iconic cherry printed 2017 Miami Open outfit.

Mattek-Sands' compatriots Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys immediately recognized the outfit, attributing their quick guess to Mattek-Sands' unique style. They believed she is the only player who could pull off such eccentric prints.

“It's gotta be Bethanie Mattek-Sands, has to be. She’s the only one who would do something like that. It’s something else. Yeah, they’re something else,” Tiafoe said.

“Bethanie Mattek-Sands? I knew by the cherries. It’s fun. It’s just kind of and dead giveaway for something Bethanie would wear!” Keys said.

Iga Swiatek also guessed correctly, mentioning that she personally prefers watermelon prints over cherry prints for herself.

“That’s Bethanie Mattek-Sands. She’s the only one who would wear this kind of cool outfit. I would wear watermelon but cherries are fine as well,” Iga Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka have been eliminated from Miami Open 2024

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Australian Open

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka have all been eliminated from the 2024 Miami Open.

Swiatek was aimimg for her second Sunshine Double by winning the Miami 1000 tournament. She kicked off her quest by winning Indian Wells. In Miami, she continued her winning streak by defeating Camila Giorgi in the second round and Linda Noskova in the third. Unfortunately, her dream of the Sunshine Double were shattered when the Pole was defeated by Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round.

Coco Gauff started her Miami Open journey with a victory over qualifier Nadia Podoroska in the second round and then bested Oceane Dodin in the third. Gauff's run came to an end in the fourth round when she was defeated by Caroline Garcia.

Naomi Osaka made a comeback this season after a 15-month hiatus, during which she welcomed her daughter Shai. At the Miami Open, Osaka defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round and Elina Svitolina in the second. However, her Miami Open journey was cut short when she lost to Caroline Garcia in the third round.

