"Feeling the 90's tennis vibe and I'm loving it" - Kei Nishikori endorses Roger Federer's new fashion collection with UNIQLO

Kei Nishikori recently showed his support for Roger Federer’s first fashion collection with UNIQLO in collaboration with JW ANDERSON.

Nishikori posted several pictures of himself wearing polo shirts, fleece zip-up jackets, and joggers from the collection. The former World No.4 praised the design and the 90s tennis vibe of the clothing line.

Federer launched his new LifeWear collection on August 3. The collection was developed in collaboration with Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, who is known for his modern and colorful take on sportswear.

The collection aims to combine the Swiss’s classic personal style with Anderson’s creative vision, creating pieces that are suitable both on and off the court.

Nishikori, who is also a UNIQLO ambassador, expressed his admiration for the Swiss maestro and his fashion line.

"Uniqlo launches a new collection dedicated to design by Federer. Feeling the 90's tennis vibe and I'm loving it. Be sure to check it out!" Nishikori wrote on Instagram.

Federer told the New York Times that he wants to make tennis fashionable, following the example of pioneers like Rene Lacoste and Stan Smith.

"We have such a great style history in tennis. Rene Lacoste and Stan Smith were wonderful tennis players. I feel it’s important to remember where we came from. And if I can make tennis look stylish, I think I should do that," he said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion talked about collaborating with designer Jonathan Anderson in the interview, saying that he was “very excited” to work with the “hottest” designer in the field.

“For me it was important to get a feeling with Jonathan that I would still have my own style, and knowing how much say I would actually have instead of him saying, ‘Do you like this?’ and me saying, ‘Yes I do,’ and then we move on,” he said.

"Mr. Anderson is the hottest designer out there. He’s done stuff in the past with Uniqlo. When the idea came up for us to work together, I was very excited," he added.

Nishikori recently withdrew from the US Open, Canadian Open, and Citi Open due to a left knee injury.

Kei Nishikori last played at the Atlanta Open in July, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Taylor Fritz in straight sets. The Japanese athlete has won one ATP Challenger Tour title this year at Palmas del Mar in Puerto Rico.

"Everything Roger Federer does is with so much class" - Iga Swiatek

Roger Federer at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Iga Swiatek recently revealed that Roger Federer was one of the main factors that influenced her decision to join the clothing sponsor ‘On,’ where the Swiss legend is a stakeholder.

The World No. 2 spoke to Vogue magazine about her connection with the 20-time Grand Slam winner, whom she met last week during the US Open.

The Polish star revealed that she did not have much interaction with Federer when he was playing, as their careers did not overlap for long before he retired last year.

"When Roger (retired), I was just entering the tour, so the timing wasn’t perfect for us to be on tour together. I met him when I was already talking with On," Swiatek said.

Swiatek complimented the 42-year-old, admiring how he does everything with grace, and called him a “huge inspiration”.

"Everything that he does is with so much class. Roger’s a huge inspiration; he changed our game, basically. He was a big factor for me in making this decision," Swiatek added.

