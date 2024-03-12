"Feels like I never left" - Simona Halep arrives at Miami Open to play her first tournament since doping ban and successful CAS appeal

Simona Halep landed in Miami ahead of her impending return to tennis following her successful CAS appeal.

Halep failed a drug test at the 2022 US Open after testing positive for roxadustat, a banned blood-booster substance. She was charged with "intentionally" doping and was slapped with a four-year ban in May 2023.

A successful appeal saw her cleared to play by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), who reduced her ban from four years to nine months in March 2024.

Halep announced that she would return to tennis at the 2024 Miami Open after accepting a wildcard for the tournament.

"I'm thrilled to let you all know that I will be making my return to the WTA Tour in two weeks at the Miami Open. Thank you to the tournament for giving me this opportunity and I cannot wait to be back on court and competing," Halep shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The Romanian star landed in Miami on Tuesday, March 12, a week ahead of the tournament.

Eager to get in considerable practice before her first match on tour in more than 17 months, Halep shared images of her working hard both in the gym and on the court.

"I missed this jet lag. Miami❤️," Halep wrote beside the photo.

Simona Halep in Miami ahead of her impending return to the sport at the 2024 Miami Open

Halep, who hasn't played since the 2022 US Open, stated in her subsequent Instagram story that she "feels like she never left."

"Feels like I never left. First day back, thank you @miamiopen," Halep wrote.

Simona Halep is a two-time Grand Slam champion

Simona Halep of Romania poses with the winner's trophy at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships - Getty Images

Simona Halep is a two-time Grand Slam singles champion, winning the 2018 French Open and the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

Halep made her WTA debut in April 2010 and her breakthrough year came in 2013. She won six WTA titles that year and was named WTA Most Improved Player of the Year. She reached the French Open final the following season, losing to Maria Sharapova in a grueling three-setter.

Halep reached two more Grand Slam finals at the 2017 French Open and 2018 Australian Open before winning her first championship at the 2018 French Open. She beat American Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

The Romanian won her second Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2019, beating Serena Williams in the summit clash 6-2, 6-2.

Halep has additionally been at the helm of women's tennis for a total of 64 weeks, the 12th most in the history of the WTA. She was the year-end No. 1 in 2017 and 2018.

