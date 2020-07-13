'Feels like I won it in 5' - Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic announces he is COVID-free

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic announced on his Instagram handle that he has tested negative for coronavirus.

The Croat had previously come under fire for having made light of the virus, before he himself tested positive.

Goran Ivanisevic and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was heavily criticized for his role in organizing the Adria Tour. Although the event was born out of good intentions, it ultimately became a COVID-19 hotspot as several players and coaching staff members tested caught the virus.

Novak Djokovic was one of the players who tested positive for COVID-19, thereby becoming the biggest sports personality to have contracted it. The Serb posted a heartfelt apology in the immediate aftermath of the event, but his critics continue to berate him.

Former Wimbledon champion and current coach of Novak Djokovic, Goran Ivanisevic, was also one of the high-profile personalities who tested positive at the Adria Tour. But a few hours ago, the Croat announced on his Instagram handle that he is now free of the virus.

I am free to leave Zadar after one month: Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic

Goran Ivanisevic watches on at the Adria Tour

Ivanisevic was one of the people behind organizing the ill-fated Adria Tour. He was in fact the designated tournament director, entrusted with the task of ensuring that everything went smoothly.

However, due to poor safety precautions - no social distancing and no wearing of masks - the event ended up doing more bad than good. Several players - including Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Novak Djokovic himself - ended up contracting the virus, which led to the cancellation of the whole thing.

Ivanisevic had no symptoms at the time, and the first two times he was tested the result came out negative. But a third test returned positive, and Ivanisevic immediately went into a self-isolation period of 14 days - as recommended by doctors.

Now, however, the 48-year-old is back to full health.

Advertisement

"After two negative and two positive tests, I've finally tested negative again and am free to leave Zadar after one month. Feels like I won it in five!" Ivanisevic said on Instagram.

Goran Ivanisevic had previously received heat from the tennis community, when the Novak Djokovic's tournament had to be abruptly called off due to Grigor Dimitrov testing positive for COVID-19. Reacting to the dismay of the crowd in attendance at Zadar, Ivanisevic had said: "Don't boo me, I am not positive."

here is VIDEO. Ivanisevic to crowd: I'm sorry you are booing me, I'm not positive ( on covid-19). pic.twitter.com/puMKVb013z — dupla greska (@duplagreska) June 21, 2020

Ivanisevic's callousness towards the deadly virus, which has put brought the whole world to a standstill, was considered irresponsible by many. And as karma would have it, a few days later Ivanisevic would test positive for COVID-19 himself.

Novak Djokovic and Co had put the health of thousands of attendees in peril during their tournament, and the tennis world was left reeling when a bunch of players tested positive for the virus. Things are gradually getting better though, as Djokovic and the other COVID-affected players seem to have freed themselves of the virus.

Continuing his message on his Instagram handle, Goran Ivanisevic made sure to thank all the doctors and medical staff who had treated him. He also thanked those who made his quarantine period in Croatia pleasant.

At the end, Ivanisevic wished everyone who had been affected a speedy recovery.