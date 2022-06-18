Feliciano Lopez will tie Roger Federer's record for most Grand Slam appearances at Wimbledon 2022

Spain's Feliciano Lopez has replaced Austria's Dominic Thiem in the Wimbledon main draw of the men's singles for the upcoming edition. Thiem, who is going through a difficult phase and has lost his last ten matches on the ATP tour, withdrew from the tournament, allowing Lopez to enter the main draw.

Playing in London later this month, the 40-year-old Spanish player will make his 81st Grand Slam appearance, equalling Roger Federer's record. No other player in the history of the sport has participated in more Majors. The 2001 French Open was the first time Lopez played at a Grand Slam event.

The World No. 122 had an opportunity to level with the Swiss Maestro last month in Paris. Unfortunately, he lost against Gian Marco Moroni in the first round of qualifiers for the 2022 French Open. The defeat also meant that his record streak of 79 consecutive Grand Slam singles main draw appearances was broken.

"A new Grand Slam record for Feliciano Lopez with Dominic Thiem's withdrawal from Wimbledon. The one who already has the most consecutive Grand Slam appearances will play his 81st major at 40 and equal Roger Federer's record," a fan page tweeted.

At SW19 this year, Feliciano Lopez, who turned pro in 1997, is all set to become the first-ever player with a minimum of 20 appearances at all four Grand Slam events. With Federer most likely to miss the fourth Slam of the year at the US Open, Lopez will have a great chance to break the record for most Grand Slam appearances.

Rafael Nadal, who holds the record for winning the highest number of Major titles, has 64 Grand Slam appearances while 20-time Major winner Novak Djokovic has 67.

Feliciano Lopez practiced with Rafael Nadal in Mallorca ahead of Wimbledon

In a bid to get ready for the 2022 Wimbledon, long-time friends Feliciano Lopex and Rafael Nadal have been practicing together on grass at the Mallorca Country Club. Nadal went through a couple of rounds of radiofrequency treatment on his foot after lifting his 14th Roland Garros title earlier this month.

The Spaniard waited and observed the results of the treatment before deciding on whether he would participate in Wimbledon or not. However, reports emerged of him training behind closed doors in Mallorca with Lopez and on Friday, Nadal expressed his intention to play the grasscourt Major.

rafanadal-kingoftennis.ru/news/photos_vi… PHOTOS/VIDEO: Rafael Nadal's practice with Feliciano Lopez at Mallorca Country Club, 17 June 2022 PHOTOS/VIDEO: Rafael Nadal's practice with Feliciano Lopez at Mallorca Country Club, 17 June 2022 ➡️➡️➡️ rafanadal-kingoftennis.ru/news/photos_vi… https://t.co/UVBjaNysYh

"I’m happy. I haven’t limped for a week and the evolution of training is progressing. From day to day, the pain has been different and that’s progress. I have to wait a little. My intention is to try and play Wimbledon and this week has told me there is a chance. I’ve had two treatment sessions, as was planned. At the moment, the progress, as I see it, is satisfactory," Nadal said.

