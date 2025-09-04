  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Felix Auger-Aliassime credits 'amazing' fiancée Nina for planning their wedding & opens up about postponing key appointment after reaching US Open SF

Felix Auger-Aliassime credits 'amazing' fiancée Nina for planning their wedding & opens up about postponing key appointment after reaching US Open SF

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 04, 2025 07:25 GMT
Tag Heuer At the 78th Monaco Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi at the TAG Heuer pre-race dinner in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following his quarterfinal victory at the 2025 US Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime updated his fans about his wedding arrangements, highlighting a change in his suit-fitting appointment. Auger-Aliassime defeated Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4) to reach the Grand Slam semifinal.

Ad

However, his victory streak at the tournament has forced the Canadian player to make amendments to his wedding arrangements. Auger-Aliassime's wedding suit fitting was scheduled on September 8, the day after the final. In the press conference after his quarterfinal win, the 25-year-old stated that his fitting appointment would likely be postponed, regardless of his run at the finals. He further praised his fiancée Nina Ghaibi for handling most of the wedding planning.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The good thing is I was in the semifinals before walking down the aisle," Auger-Aliassime said. "I've never done so, you know, when it's a first, it's a special feeling for sure. I think people that were married can for sure relate. But yeah, the fitting, obviously we're probably going to have to postpone it. It's a quick turnaround and in terms of the planning, I mean, I have to give her credit, she's done a lot."
Ad
"You know, I'm not gonna sit here and say that I was involved just as much as she was. She's been amazing for me because, you know, getting engaged," he added.

Ghaibi is an equestrian and has had 44 starts since 2017. The couple announced their engagement in November last year after having dated since 2018.

Felix Auger-Aliassime opens up after winning the SF spot at the Grand Slam tournament for the second time

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 US Open in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 US Open in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Felix Auger-Aliassime made his feelings known after earning a spot at a Grand Slam tournament's semifinal round for the second time, with his first also at the US Open in 2021. He outdid No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, No. 15 seed Andrey Rublev, and No. 8 seed De Minaur to reach the semifinal round. He reflected on the past four challenging years, which also saw him navigating injuries.

Ad
“It feels amazing, four years ago, it feels like more. It’s been a tough couple of years, but it feels great to be back in the semis,” said Auger-Aliassime. "Just a lot of nerves today, during the whole match. It wasn't pretty at all times. I was willing to dig really deep and do everything I can to stand here, right now," Auger-Aliassime added. (via sportstar.thehindu.com)

Felix Auger-Aliassime will lock horns with Jannik Sinner on Saturday, September 6, at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications