Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov led the Canadian team to their maiden Davis Cup title, defeating Australia 2-0 on Sunday.

Shapovalov kicked off proceedings by defeating Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. Following that, Auger-Aliassime defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to secure his country's first Davis Cup title in 109 years.

Denis Shapovalov took to his Instagram stories shortly after where he posted a picture of the Canadian team celebrating the victory, while Felix Auger-Aliassime could be seen strewn across the court in happiness

“@FELIXALIASSIME ALRIGHT GUYS TIME TO REST A LITTLE BEFORE THE PRESEASON BEGINS,” he captioned the post.

Auger-Aliassime reposted Shapovalov's post, joking that he would be sleeping for the next two weeks.

“GOING TO SLEEP FOR 2 WEEKS,” he wrote.

Felix Auger-Aliassime's Instagram story

From the last eight through to the final, Auger-Aliassime won all his matches, proving to be a key factor in Canada's maiden Davis Cup title.

"We just won Junior Davis Cup, projecting ourselves winning this one day" - Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov in action at the 2022 ATP Cup

Seven years after winning the junior edition, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov were together once again to win the Davis Cup for Canada on Sunday.

In the post-match press conference, Auger-Aliassime recalled winning the Junior Davis Cup and setting his sights on achieving the feat at the senior level.

“Yeah, I mean, it's much bigger, of course. But at the time, you know, we were kids. It was like a dream also. I remember like we were just, like, We won it. Felt like it was the real one,” said the 22-year-old.

“I remember, yeah, it was the first one in any, like, Davis Cup junior or normal one. But I remember us thinking, like, yeah, we are 15, 16, and, like, we just won Junior Davis Cup, projecting ourselves winning this one day.”

He went on to say that he'd come full circle and hoped this generation of Canadian players would achieve even more success.

“It's cool to be in this position now, and it's kind of full circle. Vasek has been part of Davis Cup for many years, won many matches. I remember as a kid watching him play. Won a lot of clutch matches. Then to have all the rest of young guys coming up and playing well. It's a special team. Hopefully, you know, we are able to bring this very far, you know, this generation,” he added.

