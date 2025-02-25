Felix Auger-Aliassime gets wholesome surprise from fiancee Nina Ghaibi ahead of Dubai Tennis Championships

Felix Auger-Aliassime had a heartwarming surprise in Dubai as his fiancee Nina Ghaibi flew down to surprise him in the run-up to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Auger-Aliassime begins his campaign against Alexander Bublik in the first round on Tuesday, February 25.

The Canadian tennis star comes into the Dubai Tennis Championships on the back of a strong season and has already bagged two titles. He began the year by clinching the Adelaide International trophy before reaching the second round of the Australian Open. He followed that up with another title at the Open Occitanie.

The World No. 21 then made an early exit at the Rotterdam Open before beating fourth-seed Daniil Medvedev en route to reaching the Qatar Open semifinals.

Auger-Aliassime, who has a career-high ranking of 6, is on the hunt for his third title of 2025 and will face a tough challenge from Bublik when he hits the court in Dubai. The Canadian will back himself as he will have a massive boost, with Ghaibi cheering him on from the stands.

The 24-year-old posted a picture with Ghaibi on Instagram stories and captioned it:

“Surprise visitor showed up in”

Snapshot of Felix Auger Aliassime's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @felixaliassime

Auger-Aliassime and Ghaibi have been dating since 2019 and got engaged in November last year. Ghaibi is an equestrian athlete from Croatia and often travels with Felix Auger-Aliassime on the Tour.

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s post after Qatar Open loss gets an adorable response from Nina Ghaibi

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev shake hands after their semifinal contest at the 2025 Qatar Open. Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime was in stirring form at the Qatar Open and looked well-set to clinch his career’s ninth ATP title, but was undone in the semifinals by Andrey Rublev. Auger-Aliassime came into the match high on confidence after beating Daniil Medvedev and did well to bounce back from a set down against Rublev but eventually lost a tight three-setter in a tiebreaker.

"Always huge battles when I’m on court with @andreyrublev 🔥👊🏽 Gave it everything and just couldn’t get over the line today 🙌🏽 Head up and on to the next, thank you Doha ❤️🇶🇦," he wrote.

Ghaibi, who is one of Felix Auger-Aliassime’s biggest supporters on the circuit, teased her partner with a cheeky comment that read:

"Cutie with the cut"

Ghaibi also has a tennis connection as Croatian-born Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanović is her cousin.

