Felix Auger-Aliassime's 'insanely bad' performance in shock loss to World No. 70 in Munich 1R disappoints fans

Felix Auger-Aliassime losing in the first round of the 2025 BMW Open in Munich disappointed tennis fans. Last year, Auger-Aliassime made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament, losing to eventual champion Jan-Lennard Struff.

Ad

Auger-Aliassime entered the ATP 500 claycourt event in Munich following his early exit from the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he was defeated in the first round by qualifier Daniel Altmaier.

At the BMW Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime was seeded third and lost in the first round to World No.70 Mariano Navone 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(3). The Argentine had come back from a break deficit in both sets in just over three hours to secure his spot in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Auger-Aliassime's loss in the first round to Navone drew reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment and share their thoughts.

One fan expressed that Felix Auger-Aliassime's loss in the first round of the 2025 BMW Open to Mariano Navone was because of an "insanely bad" performance.

"incredible choke. Break up in the 2nd. Break up in the 3rd. Insanely bad TB with 5 UE," a fan posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan mentioned that after looking at the Canadian's performance in the match, they concluded that he was "not serious" about his career.

"A typical Auger-Aliassime match," a fan wrote.

"He's not serious about his career," a fan posted.

"68 unforced errors. enough said," a fan wrote.

Comment byu/pizzainmyshoe from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

Here are some other fan reactions:

"unserious guy man," a fan posted.

"Felix! 😢I thought we were cruising after the first set. So many chances! 😭," a fan wrote.

"this rollercoaster is usual for him," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime has won two titles this season - the 2025 Adelaide International and the Open Occitanie in Montpellier. He also finished as a runner-up at the Dubai Tennis Championships and reached the semifinals at the Qatar Open

After defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will Mariano Navone face at the 2025 BMW Open 2R?

Mariano Navone during his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 BMW Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following his win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round of the 2025 BMW Open in Munich, Mariano Navone will take on David Goffin in the second round.

Ad

Navone entered the ATP 500 claycourt tournament in Munich following his participation in the Monte-Carlo Masters. He secured his place in the main draw of the ATP masters 1000 event by defeating Chun-hsin Tseng and Arthur Rinderknech in the first and second qualifying rounds, respectively. In the first round of the main draw, the Argentine faced Matteo Berrettini and lost 4-6, 4-6.

On the other hand, David Goffin also last competed at the ATP Masters 1000 clay court tournament in Monaco. He defeated Yannick Hanfmann in the first qualifying round before being eliminated by Corentin Moutet in the second qualifying round.

Ad

In Munich, Goffin kicked off his campaign with a win over Billy Harris, winning 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-4 in the first round to advance to the second round, where he will face Navone.

The upcoming match between Mariano Navone and David Goffin at the BMW Open will be their first meeting on the ATP Tour. The winner of this match will advance to face either fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo or lucky loser Alexander Shevchenko in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sreeja Banik Since joining Sportskeeda as a journalist in January 2023, Sreeja has remained steadfast in delivering thorough coverage of the tennis world. Her bachelor's degree in English has proven invaluable, with over 1000 articles already under her belt for the company.



While writing, Sreeja prioritizes reliability by sourcing information from credible outlets and presenting various perspectives to her readers. She regularly keeps track of updates by closely monitoring the official websites of WTA and ATP, as well as the social media profiles of prominent journalists.



Sreeja draws inspiration from Rafael Nadal's unparalleled dominance on clay courts and Steffi Graf's remarkable career trajectory, while also holding Novak Djokovic in high esteem. Her passion for tennis reaches its peak during the Australian Open and the French Open, particularly relishing the clay court matches.



When she is not collecting information about tennis, she fills her time with reading and playing darts while also keeping her finger on the pulse of pop culture. Know More