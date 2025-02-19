Felix Auger-Aliassime shares feelings on LeBron James, Steph Curry & Kevin Durant-led Netflix series 'Court of Gold'

Felix Auger-Aliassime recently started watching 'Court of Gold', the Netflix series revolving around men's basketball stars competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are among the Team USA icons that feature prominently in the series.

Ad

On Wednesday, February 19, former ATP No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime took to his Instagram Stories and shared a post, which consisted of a picture from an episode of 'Court of Gold' playing on his laptop. The Canadian captioned his story:

"Just started Court of Gold...man I love sports this is so good 🤩"

Auger-Aliassime's Instagram Story featuring a still from 'Court of Gold' (Source: Instagram/Felix Auger-Aliassime)

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA went on a remarkable unbeaten streak, which ultimately led to a seventeenth men's basketball gold for America. The gold medal triumph was also the fifth successive one for the USA men's basketball team in the Olympics. Spearheaded by LeBron James, Steph Curry and Anthony Davis, USA defeated France 98-87 in the final.

Ad

Trending

Auger-Aliassime's love for sport in general, specifically tennis, surfaced in a heartfelt confession from the Canadian in early 2023.

"Taught me a lot of great values... also the pleasure of competing" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam (Source: Getty)

In a video feature for the ATP Tour dating back to February 2023, Auger-Aliassime reflected on the beginning of his relationship with tennis, what the sport has taught him over the years, and how it has shaped his personality.

Ad

"Dear tennis, I remember when I was first introduced to you, I was 3 or 4 eyears old. It really was love at first sight for me. I always remember having a tennis racquet in my hand, going to the tennis court. So the first meeting was as good as it is now," Auger-Aliassime said.

"You have given me a lot of different things. Taught me a lot of great values. Perseverance, acceptance and resilience. Also just the pleasure of competing. The pleasure of digging deep within yourself and finding ways to improve. So all these values are such important things to learn. I feel like as you grow in life and I feel like you have taught me a lot of that," he added.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed a fine start to the 2025 season, having already won two ATP Tour-level titles, first at the Adelaide International and then at the Open Occitanie. His next on-court outing will see him take on Hamad Medjedovic in a second-round clash at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback