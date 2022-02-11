Felix Auger-Aliassime shows classy gesture towards Andy Murray in straight-sets win over the Scot at Rotterdam Open 2022

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Thursday. The Canadian youngster not only booked his place in the quarterfinals with this win but also won the hearts of fans with a classy gesture towards the Brit late into the match.

Auger-Aliassime, known for his generous nature, led 6-3, 5-4, 40-0 when Murray abruptly halted play after his hat flew off his head. The Canadian did not notice this and carried on with the point, eventually winning it.

However, after unintentionally halting play, the three-time Major champion loudly conveyed to Auger-Aliassime that he was not trying to cheat by saying, “I’m not trying to cheat."

Jeff Donaldson @jdd_tennis Double match point for Félix Auger-Aliassime: Andy Murray’s hat falls off mid point and he stops play; FAA doesn’t notice, wins the point, but agrees to replay the point when Murray explains the situation.



After being explained the situation, the 21-year-old agreed to replay the point even though he had virtually clinched the win. The World No. 9's move is being seen as an immense mark of respect towards Murray, given that he had all but pocketed the match.

The Canadian will take on another Brit in the shape of Cameron Norrie in the last eight on Friday.

"I hope he can keep playing well and get back to where he belongs" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on Andy Murray

The World No. 9 at the 2022 Rotterdam Open

Speaking on court after beating Murray, Felix Auger-Aliassime showered rich praise on his illustrious counterpart.

The Canadian lauded the Scot's tenacious nature and counter-hitting prowess. While admitting that Murray's movement and serve are no longer the weapons they once used to be, the 21-year-old stressed that they were still at a "high level."

“He doesn’t miss!” the Canadian exclaimed on court. “He just doesn’t miss a lot of balls. You can argue his movement or his serve isn’t the same as it used to be, but it’s still so good and such a high level. I hope he can keep playing well and get back to where he belongs.”

Despite winning in straight sets, the third seed was kept on court for nearly 100 minutes, shining a light on Murray's never-say-die spirit.

During his on-court interview, the Canadian explained that he had prepared himself for a grueling encounter from the get-go. Auger-Aliassime reckons Murray brought out his "best tennis," which is why he expressed his relief at prevailing in straight sets.

"From the start of the match I was ready and focused and I think that is why I was able to produce a high level from the first point,” the Canadian added. “He made me bring out my best tennis and I am really happy with the way I played and that I was able to stay ahead. [To] win in straight sets is a great relief.”

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala