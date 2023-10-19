Felix Auger-Aliassime recently stated that he believes in his ability to win matches at the highest level.

Before this month, Auger-Aliassime had won just twice in his past 11 outings. He last won consecutive matches in Indian Wells in March, when he reached the quarterfinals.

The Canadian, however, is finding his form at the ongoing Japan Open in Tokyo. He began his campaign by defeating 7-6(3), 6(2)-7, 6-2. Later, he beat Aleksandar Vukic with ease, registering a 6-4, 6-1 win in one hour and 35 minutes.

The World No. 17 stated that he believes in his game and expressed happiness at his performances in Tokyo.

"I need results like this. It’s been er… I mean, I’m kind of tired of talking about the year it’s been. I believe in my game and I believe in myself that I have what it takes to win at this level," Auger-Aliassime said after his win against Ofner. (via ATP, Tennis Majors).

"I have done it before but it is about doing it and having a lot of belief and a positive mind. I am happy that my level is translating to the match court after a couple of months. I look forward to the next matches and to build on this good win," he added.

Through to the fifth tour-level quarterfinals of the season, Felix Auger-Aliassime will next face American Marcos Giron, who registered an upset in the previous round when he beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime's 2023 season: A quick recap

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 Laver Cup.

Felix Auger-Aliassime began his 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1, where he lost 4-6, 6(5)-7 to Alexei Popyrin in the opening round.

The Candian fared better at the Australian Open, beating the likes of Vasek Pospisil, Alex Molcan, and Francisco Cerundolo to reach the Round of 16, where Jiri Lehecka came from a set down to end his run.

Later, Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open, losing to Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-4. He followed it up with a semifinal run at the Qatar Open, where Medvedev again got the better of him in straight sets.

At the Indian Wells Masters, the World No. 17 beat Pedro Martinez, Francisco Cerundolo, and Tommy Paul to reach the quarterfinals, where eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated him in straight sets.

Since then, however, he has had a dismal time on the ATP tour. He won just thrice in 13 events, including the French Open, Wimbledon Championships, US Open, and the Laver Cup, before he entered Tokyo for the Japan Open.