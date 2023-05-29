Felix Auger-Aliassime unveils his new logo ahead of the 2023 French Open 

Canadian tennis sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime has revealed his brand new logo, marking an exciting new chapter in his flourishing career. Currently competing at the 2023 French Open in Paris, the 22-year-old is considered a dark horse for the tournament due to his impressive clay court skills and previous performances at Roland Garros.

Taking to Instagram, the World No. 10 shared his abstract logo design, featuring his initials 'FAA'. Expressing gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support throughout his young career, Auger-Aliassime expressed his excitement for the future and the potential for great accomplishments.

"Today I am happy to share that another step in this thrilling journey is announcing my official logo, which has been in the works for quite some time now. While my career is still young, I look forward to seeing where this road takes us in the years ahead," Felix Auger-Aliassime said

The sleek and modern logo captures the essence of Auger-Aliassime's dynamic playing style and charismatic personality. It not only represents his growing brand, but also symbolizes his evolution as a player.

In the 2023 season, the talented youngster has had a mixed start, with 13 wins out of 22 matches and a semifinal run at the Qatar Open. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Rotterdam Open, the Indian Wells Masters, and the Lyon Open. Auger-Aliassime aims to surpass last year's fourth-round exit at the hands of Rafael Nadal and make a deeper impact in this year's French Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime to square off against Fabio Fognini in the first round of the 2023 French Open

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six Felix Auger-Aliassime

Tenth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Fabio Fognini in the first round of the 2023 French Open on Monday. He leads the head-to-head against the Italian 1-0, outclassing him during the 2019 Rio Open in straight sets.

Fognini, on the other hand, will be entering Paris on the back of a third round exit in Rome. He defeated the likes of Andy Murray and Miomir Kecmanovic but couldn't fend off in-form youngster Holger Rune.

Both players possess solid baseline games and strong defensive skills that are well-suited for clay courts. Although Auger-Aliassime is considered the slight favorite due to his agility and quickness, Fognini's experience and ability to cause upsets cannot be overlooked.

While Auger-Aliassime has consistently performed well on the ATP tour, he is still searching for a breakthrough moment that will elevate him to the top tier of men's tennis. The 2023 French Open presents a significant opportunity for him to make his mark and announce his arrival on the grandest stage of the sport.

